LOOK: Raimel Tapia's inside-the-park grand slam at Fenway Park resurfaces on Twitter after he joins the Red Sox

Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, as per sources. Tapia was eager to break the news himself, sharing a post on Instagram with the Red Sox logo.

After Adam Duvall was signed, Tapia quickly became the second outfielder to be signed by the Red Sox to add depth to their 2023 roster.

"The Red Sox have signed free agent outfielder OF Raimel Tapia, according to his Instagram." - metsbatflip1

The third organization of Raimel Tapia's professional career will welcome him when he turns 29 next month. As an amateur from the Dominican Republic for the 2010–2011 international season, the speedster initially signed with the Rockies.

Tapia became one of the sport's most promising prospects a few years later. Evaluations highlighted his athleticism and bat-to-ball prowess, and they predicted he might mature into a model top-of-the-line sparkplug for Colorado.

In 128 games for the Blue Jays in 2022, the prolific left-handed hitter hit .265 with a .672 OPS while also stealing eight bases and hitting seven home runs. Tapia was a regular player for the Rockies the previous season, averaging.273 with a.699 OPS and 20 steals.

As soon as news of Raimel Tapia signing a minor league contract with the Red Sox broke out in the MLB world, his thunderous home run inside Fenway Park started making rounds on social media, with fans claiming that it will now be easier for him to hit more of these dingers.

"Now Raimel Tapia can do this at Fenway but to the other team." - Jared_Carrabis

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 28-5 on July 22, 2022, setting a franchise record for runs in a game thanks to a grand slam hit by Tapia that was inside the park as a result of a throwing error by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran.

Initially, Tapia bowed down in the top of the third after blasting one in center field, not realizing that an error would lead him to a bases-clearing slam shot inside the park, which is a rarity in the sport.

As part of a strong outfield, Tapia will be joined by Duvall, Alex Verdugo, Masahiro Yoshida, Rob Refsnyder, and perhaps Kiké Hernández (depending on the manager's decision to alter the final 40-man roster). Additionally available as a depth player, Jarren Duran will probably compete with Tapia for playing time in spring training.

