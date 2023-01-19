The Boston Red Sox have signed another outfielder to their roster. After adding Adam Duvall yesterday, the team has signed Raimel Tapia to their minor league roster. This doesn't prevent the outfielder from making the Opening Day roster in Spring Training, though.

Tapia spent six of his first seven years with the Colorado Rockies before joining the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

Tapia has struggled to find a home where he can contribute at a high level, even after so many years with the Rockies. The Red Sox will hope to unlock that potential in 2023 if he makes it up to the majors.

MLB fans believe the former Blue Jays outfielder, who became a bit of a fan favorite, deserved better than being signed to a minor league deal. Others are unsure whether or not this can be a good signing for the Red Sox.

The Boston Red sox are doing what they can to ensure they don't finish last in the American League East this season. The signing for Tapia ensures they have outfield depth, even if Tapia isn't going to be an All-Star this season.

Currently, the Red Sox have a plethora of outfielders in Jarren Duran, Enrique Hernandez, Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo.

Where does Raimel Tapia fit into a potential 2023 Boston Red Sox lineup?

Right now, it doesn't seem like there's a place for Tapia in the lineup. Unless he has a really good spring, he might be in the minors to begin the year.

The Boston Red Sox outfield in 2022

Here's what the 2023 lineup might look like as of now:

Masataka Yoshida, LF Enrique Hernandez, SS Rafael Devers, 3B Justin Turner, DH Alex Verdugo, CF/RF Adam Duvall, CF/RF Triston Casas, 1B Christian Arroyo, 2B Reese McGuire, C

Should one of the outfielders get hurt, Tapia can slide in and play any of the positions. It's also important to note that Jarren Duran is also on the roster and will likely be this team's fourth outfielder when the regular season rolls around.

Still, it's never a bad idea to increase a team's depth, and that's just what Boston has done.

