The Boston Red Sox have just added another outfielder to the mix. They signed Adam Duvall to a one-year, $7 million deal. The former Atlanta Braves star heads to Boston for a season where he will likely be an everyday player.

The Red Sox have had an interesting offseason so far. They extended Rafael Devers, but let Xander Bogaerts walk. They also signed Masataka Yoshida, Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and now Duvall.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Duvall to Red Sox. Agreement in place. Duvall to Red Sox. Agreement in place.

Duvall wasn't a highly touted free agent, which is a large reason he remained on the market until now. The Red Sox are trying to round out their roster ahead of spring training and hope to climb back out of the American League East basement.

MLB fans aren't sure whether or not that will happen. They face stiff competition, and some fans aren't convinced these moves will make much of a difference. Others believe the Red Sox have quietly had a great offseason.

Incognito Yankees Fan @IncognitoNYY @JonHeyman This is interesting because he’s not a SS or 2B. I’m assuming this means they plan on putting Kiké in the infield and Duvall in the outfield. @JonHeyman This is interesting because he’s not a SS or 2B. I’m assuming this means they plan on putting Kiké in the infield and Duvall in the outfield.

. @xvixxix_ @JonHeyman red sox having the most underrated offseason ive ever seen @JonHeyman red sox having the most underrated offseason ive ever seen

Nightkeep3r @nightkeep3r @JonHeyman I don’t care. Another .600 OPS guy who would have been on the Mets @JonHeyman I don’t care. Another .600 OPS guy who would have been on the Mets

Michael @Matthews1526 @JonHeyman I have them 5th in the East @JonHeyman I have them 5th in the East

Ben McCarthy @BenMcCarthy015 @JonHeyman Chaim quietly putting together a great offseason. No xander hurts but they at least have a bullpen and actual real baseball players (lookin at you franchy) @JonHeyman Chaim quietly putting together a great offseason. No xander hurts but they at least have a bullpen and actual real baseball players (lookin at you franchy)

The Red Sox are in desperate need of a middle infielder. They lost Bogaerts and Trevor Story, who was expected to play shortstop, has an injury that will cost him time next season, perhaps most or all of 2023.

Nevertheless, Duvall could be a quality signing. He was a key contributor to the Braves' 2021 World Series win, and he could be to the Red Sox's success ss- should they have some this season.

Boston Red Sox lineup projection with Adam Duvall

Duvall's addition provides the Boston Red Sox with depth and a little bit of versatility. Enrique Hernandez can play the infield, so the addition of another outfielder gives him that option.

Enrique Hernandez for the Boston Red Sox

With Story out for a long time, Hernandez may be tasked with being the everyday shortstop. Nevertheless, here's what the lineup might look like:

Masataka Yoshida, LF Enrique Hernandez, SS Rafael Devers, 3B Justin Turner, DH Alex Verdugo, CF/RF Adam Duvall, CF/RF Triston Casas, 1B Christian Arroyo, 2B Reese McGuire, C

There are holes in the lineup even after free agency. The Red Sox have their work cut out for them this year, especially without Story for probably the entire season.

