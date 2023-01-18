What is the highest scoring MLB game in history?

MLB scoring can be high, but it's pretty small compared to other sports. No baseball game scores in the 100s like the NBA. They rarely ever even get close to 30 points like the NFL does. It depends on the game and the teams playing, but even the highest scoring MLB games are pretty low-scoring.

However, there have been games that resemble football scores before. For example, the Toronto Blue Jays put up 28 runs (or four touchdowns) on the Boston Red Sox in 2022.

Every once in a while, a whole lineup is on on the same day and they crush every pitch thrown their way. The alternative can also be true- all pitchers are off that day. Whatever the reason, an offensive explosion can happen and it can happen to both teams, too.

Highest scoring MLB game of all-time

There have been very few games with 40 combined runs scored in baseball history. The greatest-ever scoring game was all the way back in 1922, long before offenses were at their peak and steroids were improving hitters.

That year, in August, the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs made history. The final score saw the Cubs win 26-23 for a total of 49 runs.

The Cubs led 25-6 and 26-9 before the Phillies produced an offensive onslaught in the eighth and ninth innings. They scored 14 runs in those two innings to nearly pull off the improbable comeback.

As it stands, that Phillies team will have to settle for being part of the biggest offensive explosion in MLB history.

In 1979, these two teams met again and decided to give their own record a chase. The Phillies got their revenge this time, emerging victorious. However, as the final score was 23-22, they fell four runs shy of the record they had set nearly six decades ago.

The Toronto Blue Jays nearly tied a record

In terms of single-team, only one team ever has eclipsed 30 runs- the Texas Rangers in 2007. They defeated the Baltimore Orioles 30-3 and the Blue Jays' onslaught in 2022 was nearly enough to topple that record, too.

Poll : 0 votes