After a relatively disappointing season with the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, first baseman Eric Hosmer has joined the Chicago Cubs in free agency. The All-Star and 2015 World Series winner signed a one-year deal for just $720,000.

Despite the lack of salary, Hosmer is excited about coming to Chicago. According to MLB.com, the first baseman is thrilled about what the Cubs have done this offseason:

"It's just a young, energetic group. From the other side looking in, you see the talent, you see the guys that are on the way up and some of the signs they've made."

He also noted that they play in a division without a clear winner. He likes that:

"It just seems like a really good group and it seems like a division that's wide open. And that these guys could have a really good chance. And I'm glad to be a part of it."

Following the signing of Trey Mancini, it's clear that the first base position will be a platoon, but that may help Hosmer who is clearly not the same offensive threat he once was.

Cubs GM Jed Hoyer believes the new location could revitalize him, though:

"In San Diego, he went there, he signed a big contract. He had a few good years, but obviously it didn't go as they hoped and they moved on. And that wasn't the most comfortable environment as that happened. And I think that getting him into our environment, I think there's good years left."

Hosmer is 33 years old, so this very well could be one of his final stops.

Who have the Cubs added besides Eric Hosmer?

Eric Hosmer was brought in to play first base for the Cubs, a position that's been in need of stability ever since Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees in 2021.

Eric Hosmer will try to replace Anthony Rizzo

They followed that signing up by adding Trey Mancini to ensure there's depth and talent at first base, but that's not the only position they've added to this offseason.

The biggest signing is former Atlanta Braves star Dansby Swanson. They also added former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.

