The Chicago Cubs, despite finishing well below .500, have been very active this offseason, headlined by their acquisition of star shortstop Dansby Swanson. They added several pieces and will feature a new-look lineup. Swanson is a premier talent and will certainly make what was a very lackluster roster at least a little bit more impressive.

Their division isn't known for being one of the toughest in baseball, but it does feature a couple of teams who figure to try for the crown next season. With their new shortstop, perhaps the Cubs will surprise fans and be one of them.

However, after seeing a look an expected 2023 lineup for Chicago, MLB fans are unimpressed.

The lineup looks like this:

Nico Hoerner 2B Dansby Swanson SS Ian Happ LF Seiya Suzuki RF Cody Bellinger CF Christopher Morel 3B Matt Mervis/ Patrick Wisdom DH Yan Gomes C Alfonso Rivas/PJ Higgins 1B

Even still, fans don't think this will be a team to watch in 2023.

WataMelon @OptimizedInves2 @MLBNetwork is this lineup supposed to be good? lol @MLBNetwork is this lineup supposed to be good? lol

Dadam @BlackhawkJunkie @MLBNetwork Easily one of the 30 best lineups in baseball @MLBNetwork Easily one of the 30 best lineups in baseball

Jason @NosajF518 @MLBNetwork Oh I get it, the eyes are looking for talent @MLBNetwork Oh I get it, the eyes are looking for talent

Wagon @CrabWagoon this? It looks like a very average at best lineup lol @MLBNetwork Why are wethis? It looks like a very average at best lineup lol @MLBNetwork Why are we 👀 this? It looks like a very average at best lineup lol

It seems everyone, including Cubs fans themselves, don't believe the lineup shown off is capable of surprising anyone.

Can the Chicago Cubs compete?

Even with Swanson, they still lack starpower and don't have a well-rounded lineup to offset that. Fangraphs projections expect them to win about 75 games next year.

Why did Dansby Swanson choose the Chicago Cubs?

Dansby Swanson, by virtue of being the last remaining of an elite and deep shortstop class this year, could have gone to many different teams.

At one point, the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers were all in on him.

The Cubs ended up signing him and there's probably one major reason why. While the contract they offered him was nice, his wife, who he very recently got married to, plays soccer for the Chicago Red Stars.

Her playing in Chicago while he plays in Los Angeles or Atlanta would have been a bit difficult. That probably played a role in his decision and made the Chicago Cubs an attractive landing spot.

They may not compete this year, but they can build towards that soon.

