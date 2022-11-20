LOOK: Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field covered in snow is more beautiful than anyone expected

Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, is perhaps the most storied of all baseball stadiums left. It is rivaled possibly only by Fenway Park thanks to a few things.

First, those stadiums have stood forever, with Wrigley Field being the home of the Cubs since 1914 and Fenway has hosted the Boston Red Sox since 1912.

They both have unique aspects to them that make them stand apart, too. Fenway has the Green Monster and Wrigley has the outfield ivy. They're also some of the oldest ballparks as most teams have built new ones or moved since these parks opened.

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs

Wrigley has an argument to be the best place in baseball, and this picture might cement its case even further.

It doesn't snow during baseball season very often. Sometimes in northern locations, snow will fall during spring training and the early days of the season, but baseball is a warm sport. It happens mostly during warm months, so snow doesn't happen all that often.

While it would probably impact play, that is still a bit disappointing because of how beautiful it makes the field look. Wrigley Field here looks so beautiful covered in snow and as if it was made specifically for a holiday movie.

Is Wrigley Field the oldest stadium in baseball?

As mentioned, Fenway Park has been open slightly longer, opening in 1912. Other than that, the oldest ballparks are far newer than either the Cubs' or Red Sox' stadiums:

Chase Field (1998)

Truist Park (2017)

Camden Yards (1992)

Guaranteed Rate Field (1991)

Great American Ballpark (2003)

Progressive Field (2004)

Coors Field (1995)

Comerica Park (2000)

Minute Maid Park (2000)

Kauffman Stadium (1973)

Angel Stadium (1966)

Dodger Stadium (1962)

Marlins Park (2012)

Miller Park (2001)

Target Field (2010)

Citi Field (2009)

Yankee Stadium (2009)

Oakland Coliseum (1966)

Citizens Bank Park (2004)

PNC Park (2001)

Petco Park (2004)

Oracle Park (2000)

T-Mobile Park (1999)

Tropicana Field (1990)

Globe Life Field (2020)

Rogers Centre (1989)

Nationals Park (2008)

Most teams have had multiple stadiums since Wrigley Field was constructed and opened, but the Cubs remain dedicated to one of baseball's most iconic locales.

Poll : 0 votes