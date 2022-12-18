In pictures: All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson ties the knot with soccer sensation Mallory Pugh in a gorgeous ceremony at Lake Oconee

Dansby Swanson, an All-Star shortstop who played for the Atlanta Braves, got married recently. He and his fianceè Mallory Pugh, who is a soccer phenom who will star for the United States' Women's National Team in the next World Cup, tied the knot officially on December 10.

The wedding ceremony was stunning, as the pictures shared to Instagram prove. The couple had a scenic outlook over Lake Oconee in Georgia, near where Swanson played for his entire career.

With the wedding officially out of the way, Swanson was able to focus more deeply on his free agency, where he had the choice to play wherever he wanted for the first time in his young career.

Dansby Swanson inks long term deal with new team

Dansby Swanson recently hit multiple milestones. Not only did he get married to Mallory Pugh, Chicago Red Stars and USWNT soccer phenom, he signed with a new team in free agency.

Dansby Swanson will now play for the Chiago Cubs

He spent his entire career to this point with the Atlanta Braves. He was the number one overall pick and made his debut in 2016. He morphed into an All-Star and one of the best defensive players in the league.

Despite Atlanta's propensity to sign their own talent long term, they opted not to with Swanson. He was offered a relatively low offer from the Braves and he bet on himself.

As a result, he unfortunately played his way out of Atlanta's price range. The Chicago Cubs will now benefit from his services.

After spending seven years in Atlanta, he will now spend the next seven seasons in Chicago. He earned $177 million cumulatively and will get about $25 million per year.

He was from Atlanta and likely wanted to be there for his entire career, but he proved to be either too expensive or not valuable enough for Atlanta to sign him.

Now, he gets to play in the same city as his now wife, which is potentially a big reason why he wanted to sign with the Cubs anyway. He will be 35 when the contract expires.

