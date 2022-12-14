MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson market reportedly contains five interested teams including the Red Sox and Twins

Dansby Swanson had an exceptional season last year, recording a career high 6.4 fWAR. He was one of the best players in the National League in a contract year and it is going to pay off for him.

Now that he is the last major star on the free agent market, and the last of what was a very deep and talented shortstop class, his market has finally begun to heat up.

After Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa all signed massive contracts, Swanson is up next.

The rumors are that he has five teams interested, though any team that is in need of a shortstop will likely check up on the Atlanta Braves' star.

Those five teams include, per CBS Sports, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and the Braves.

The San Francisco Giants were reportedly in on Swanson prior to signing Correa to a 13 year deal.

The star shortstop's market has been disconcertingly quiet. The news surrounding him has been few and far between. It is rumored that the Braves haven't been very involved in talks, either.

Finally, after a lot of patience, it seems that a deal for Swanson is coming sooner rather than later. As for who it might be with, that still remains to be seen.

MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson's best fit

All of the teams mentioned above have a bit of a hole at shortstop. The Cubs likely want him because he's young and talented and they need talent more so than they need a shortstop that badly.

The rest, however, have all lost their previous starter. The Dodgers watched Turner head to Philadelphia. The Twins watched Correa land in San Francisco and the Red Sox didn't even attempt to match the San Diego Padres' offer for Bogaerts.

That likely means the price will be too steep for the Sox to add Dansby Swanson. The Twins aren't as appealing since they won't compete in all likelihood.

That leaves the Dodgers and Braves. Naturally, he fits best with the Braves. He's been there for a long time and knows the staff and loves the fans.

Could Dansby Swanson end up in Boston?

He's also from the area, so it's a match made in heaven if the Braves decide to pay him what he has earned.

The Dodgers make sense, too. They are not a team that wants to downgrade, and while Dansby Swanson is no Trea Turner, he's still a better shortstop than the alternatives for them.

They're also not hesitant to spend money, so the contract's price won't be an issue there.

