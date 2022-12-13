Dansby Swanson Contract: Projecting the All-Star shortstop's 2023 salary

Dansby Swanson entered free agency on the heels of a 6.4 fWAR season in which he played every single game. The Atlanta Braves star and 2021 World Series champion remains one of the best players on the open market.

There are a lot of factors to consider for his next contract, but he's young and just put together a fantastic season. His defense is otherworldly. He recorded nine defensive runs saved at shortstop, which is an incredible total.

Per Outs Above Average, the shortstop was the second-best defender in baseball regardless of position. He recorded 21 OAA, behind only Johnathan Schoop.

His next contract is expected to cost close to $25 million. As teams get closer to Spring Training, they might get a little more desperate.

Since he is only 28, he could easily get a contract of six or more years. Mega contracts are being handed out with reckless abandon, so a decade-long deal is possible, too.

Look for Dansby Swanson to end up with a seven-year, $200 million contract from someone soon.

Who will Dansby Swanson play for next season?

The Braves typically sign their own talent quickly. If they don't, that often means they'll be playing elsewhere, like Freddie Freeman last year. They locked up Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider and Matt Olson almost as soon as was physically possible.

They did not do that with former number one overall pick Dansby Swanson, and they've hesitated during this free agency cycle. Many top players have been taken off the board and it doesn't seem as if Swanson even has an offer from Atlanta.

They're still in play, but they look less and less likely with each passing day. That opens the door for a competitor to swoop in and sign him.

Dansby Swanson was impressive on defense last year

The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to him. Their rival Chicago Cubs have too, largely because he just got married to Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh.

Jon Heyman recently reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Swanson to replace Trea Turner at shortstop.

Where Carlos Correa ultimately ends up might determine where Swanson goes, but one of these teams will likely be the beneficiaries of his services for the next few years.

