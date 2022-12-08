After both Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner signed massive contracts, all eyes are on Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa. They are the last two premium shortstops available in what was a deep and talented free agent market this year.

Swanson parlayed a 6.4 fWAR season, the best of his young career, into what will assuredly be a nice payday, one that his Atlanta Braves might balk at.

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly co-favorites to sign the star shortstop, but one MLB writer doesn't think that's a good idea.

Corey Miller says that the Cardinals have a fine shortstop in Tommy Edman and don't need to even think twice about adding the former Brave.

Corey Miller @corey_miller5 You cannot convince me that adding Dansby Swanson would make your team any better than just continuing to play Tommy Edman at shortstop would do.



"You cannot convince me that adding Dansby Swanson would make your team any better than just continuing to play Tommy Edman at shortstop would do. You can’t."

For what it's worth, Edman was very good last season, recording 5.6 fWAR. The two players had similar years, which could be why Miller doesn't believe the cost-benefit analysis works to the Cardinals' favor.

The star free agent will likely cost a lot of money, much more than Edman's incredibly team-friendly worth less than $3 million.

How much will Dansby Swanson command on the market?

After watching mega-deals of $280 million and $300 million (and offers of much more) be levied at other star shortstops, both the shortstop and his agent must be smiling.

While he might not get as much as Turner, who was considered the best in the class, he still figures to benefit from the market increase.

His expected value is sitting at about $25 million. Anywhere up to $30 million a year won't be a huge surprise. He's not yet 29, so a lengthy and massive contract could be coming his way.

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two

There is hesitancy over the fact that Swanson struggled offensively for a large portion of his career, but the defensive numbers are hard to ignore.

He recorded nine defensive runs saved and was the second best defender in all of baseball per Outs Above Average. He was ranked 21 outs above his peers after an incredible year.

