Atlanta Braves president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos has been named MLB Executive of the Year. The 45-years-old has done a phenomenal job since joining the Braves organization in 2017. He previously had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The prestigious accolade was awarded to Alex Anthopoulos by Baseball America. It comes on the heels of the Braves finishing the 2022 season with 101 wins and winning the National League East. The Braves were unable to maintain their success in the postseason. They lost in four games to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Division Series.

Anthopoulos has transformed the organization into a powerhouse over his five-year stint.

Atlanta Braves fans came out in support of their general manager, who is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Anthopoulos was vital in building the team that won the World Series in 2021. They defeated the Houston Astros in six games.

Ryan Hall @ryanhallwrites @Braves @BaseballAmerica Should’ve gotten it after the 21 season as well but this is well deserved. Best in the biz! @Braves @BaseballAmerica Should’ve gotten it after the 21 season as well but this is well deserved. Best in the biz!

The year Anthopoulos arrived, the Braves finished the season with a 72-90 record. Since then, the Braves have not finished with a win percentage below .545.

The Braves have reached the playoffs in every season with Anthopoulos at the helm. The Braves have also finished first in the NL East for five consecutive years.

The general manager is known for his high-risk moves that can sometimes leave fans irate. Braves fans can be extremely demanding. They have high expectations for the organization.

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has reached the playoffs every year since taking over in 2017

Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after a win

Fans will always question the decisions of their favorite team's front office. It comes with being a fan of a professional baseball team. Anthopoulos has also taken his fair share of criticism from the fanbase.

Two particular decisions by the general manager have Braves fans scratching their heads. The decision to let fan favorite Freddie Freeman leave for Los Angeles last offseason was not well received. Their inability to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension has also caused some tension. They could lose the All-Star shortshop for nothing in free agency.

Some fans have mixed feelings about Anthopoulos' decisions. His results on the field, however, cannot be questioned. Year after year, he continues to put out a winning team that competes at the highest level.

The Braves continue to develop and produce top players. They have a young roster and a talented prospect pool.

Despite pressure from the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves continue to exceed expectations. Alex Anthopoulos is a big reason for that. The business savvy executive has made the Atlanta Braves one of the league's best run organizations.

Poll : 0 votes