Atlanta Braves lineup: Projected 2023 lineup with and without Dansby Swanson

For the most part, the Atlanta Braves have their team of the future. They've signed most of their young stars to long contracts that will keep them in Atlanta for the next several years. During that time, the lineup isn't going to change all that much.

However, one key player might be missing. Dansby Swanson has entered free agency. After manning the infield for Atlanta for the last seven seasons (six full seasons), he enters free agency and has yet to be signed.

The reports suggest that a reunion with Atlanta is unlikely. After all, since the team is always quick to extend or sign their own talent long term, it's surprising and disconcerting that Swanson is available now, let alone that he even made the free agent market at all.

Was this Dansby Swanson's final game as a Brave?

If he moves on, the Braves will need a new shortstop. If he returns to Atlanta, then they could have one of the deepest lineups in baseball once again. Here's what both outcomes could look like.

Projected Atlanta Braves lineup with Dansby Swanson

With the star shortstop in tow, there's not going to be very many changes to the everyday lineup next year. Here's what it will likely be:

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF Swanson, SS Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Sean Murphy, C Ozzie Albies, 2B Michael Harris, CF Travis d'Arnaud, DH Eddie Rosario, LF

The Braves pulled off a trade for Sean Murphy, the Oakland A's catcher. With him in town, the middle of the order and the overall defense should improve. Their lineup, with Swanson next year, could be very dangerous.

Projected Atlanta Braves lineup without Dansby Swanson

Without Swanson, they will need a new shortstop and will have a hole at the top of the lineup. Here's what it might look like:

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Sean Murphy, C Michael Harris, CF Travis d'Arnaud, DH Eddie Rosario, LF Jose Iglesias/ Elvis Andrus, SS

They will likely target a stopgap in free agency until one of their top infield prospects is ready to come up.

The free agent class at shortstop was deep this year, but if they're not interested in their own player, they're not going to sign Carlos Correa to an even larger contract in all likelihood.

