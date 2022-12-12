The market for Dansby Swanson could be heating up. The former Atlanta Brave turned in a career performance in a contract year and could be set up for a very nice payday. Right now, it remains to be seen who will give him that payday.

His Braves are always in the conversation. They love keeping their own talent. The Chicago Cubs, given their proximity to his now wife's professional soccer team, are big players, too.

According to Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers have entered the fray as well.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Star free agent SS Dansby Swanson appears to be possibility for the Dodgers, where he could reunite with Freddie Freeman. Swanson, who married USWNT/Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh Saturday, also has drawn interest from Cubs/others. Incumbent Braves remain stealthy or quiet.

"Star free agent SS Dansby Swanson appears to be possibility for the Dodgers, where he could reunite with Freddie Freeman. Swanson, who married USWNT/Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh Saturday, also has drawn interest from Cubs/others. Incumbent Braves remain stealthy or quiet."

The Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason. They reportedly offered contracts to Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge but struck out.

Trea Turner left LA and went to Philadephia for the next decade. That leaves them with a hole at shortstop and a lot of money to fill it.

Carlos Correa is the top player on the market, but the Dodgers may prefer Swanson for his defensive prowess and his price tag, which will probably be lower.

They also don't have to worry about fans who are unhappy with Correa's role on the 2017 Houston Astros- the team who defeated the Dodgers in seven games in the World Series and sort of cheated their way through the regular season.

Where will Dansby Swanson end up?

Ordinarily, the Braves are quick to lock up their own talent. They signed Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson to lengthy contracts very early on.

The infield duo for Atlanta

The fact that the shortstop even hit the market and has remained on it for so long doesn't bode well for Braves fans. The longer this lasts, the less likely a return to Atlanta is.

The Cubs make sense thanks to his wife's soccer team, but they're not very good. The Dodgers seem to make the most sense right now, even if they've only just entered the market.

