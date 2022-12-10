Dansby Swanson's time with the Atlanta Braves could be up. There have been reports that the team hasn't spoken with the former first-overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. This isn't great news, as the shortstop free agent market has gotten considerably smaller since the Winter Meetings ended.

Atlanta made a recent offer that included six years for $16-17 million annually. It's a light offer compared to his other shortstop counterparts, who are receiving 11-year deals like Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts.

It's a tough pill to swallow for Atlanta Braves fans. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets have made their teams better for next season. Atlanta needs to respond and do the same.

Fans don't want to see Swanson leave. He's coming off of an All-Star year, the first of his career. He's been a solid core piece for the Braves since his debut in 2016.

"Freddie Freeman 2.0," one fan explained.

"Yikes," responded another fan.

Jake Powers @powpiece @mlbtraderumors Very weird considering how much he’s meant to the franchise. Freddie Freeman situation 2.0 @mlbtraderumors Very weird considering how much he’s meant to the franchise. Freddie Freeman situation 2.0

Robert @rcarlson85 @mlbtraderumors He doesn't want to take a low ball offer like the rest that have signed extensions @mlbtraderumors He doesn't want to take a low ball offer like the rest that have signed extensions

Mixedtape @djmikeydubs @mlbtraderumors Braves want to pay him minimum wage and he don’t want that. @mlbtraderumors Braves want to pay him minimum wage and he don’t want that.

Don England @Don_C_England @mlbtraderumors I had a nightmare they moved Riley to short and everything was getting by him. They couldn’t get out of the first inning. It was horrible. @mlbtraderumors I had a nightmare they moved Riley to short and everything was getting by him. They couldn’t get out of the first inning. It was horrible.

Chaz @orchazsm @mlbtraderumors Probably because he wants more than a defense firsr SS should get. @mlbtraderumors Probably because he wants more than a defense firsr SS should get.

Billy - just a nobody @Nomadhidinghere @mlbtraderumors I don't think Swanson has a real offer yet. I think he's smart enough to know the Braves aren't going to negotiate against themselves. The market has to play out a little bit more, i.e. Carlos Correa, before Swanson gets real offers. @mlbtraderumors I don't think Swanson has a real offer yet. I think he's smart enough to know the Braves aren't going to negotiate against themselves. The market has to play out a little bit more, i.e. Carlos Correa, before Swanson gets real offers.

Ace @35Bigdaddy @mlbtraderumors That tells you right there that he’s not coming back and I would if I had to guess I would say he go to Minnesota @mlbtraderumors That tells you right there that he’s not coming back and I would if I had to guess I would say he go to Minnesota

Fans believe that Dansby Swanson is holding out for a bigger contract than what Atlanta had originally offered him. And with the shortstop free-agent market dwindling, Swanson could get the contract he's searching for elsewhere.

Some fans are projecting that the Minnesota Twins could snatch up Swanson. Another team that has been linked to the shortstop is the Chicago Cubs; they've been aggressive in free agency thus far.

Could the Atlanta Braves be facing a Freddie Freeman situation with Dansby Swanson?

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two

Dansby Swanson was reportedly frustrated by the lack of communication with the team and reached out to the president of baseball operations, Alex Anthonopuls. It's not really clear why the team hasn't been in talks with Swanson. It feels similar to the Freddie Freeman situation that happened last off-season.

Freeman couldn't land a deal with the Braves last off-season and took a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He ended up firing his agents from Excel Sports Management, who gave the Braves an ultimatum without his consent.

Atlanta offered $135 million to Freeman, but his agents gave the Braves two proposals significantly higher than $135 million. They then gave the team an hour to respond, resulting in the team upping their offer to $140 million.

Freeman didn't want to leave Atlanta, and it was clear when he returned to play at Truist Park for the first time since joining LA.

Atlanta fans are hoping they don't have to relive that experience with Swanson.

