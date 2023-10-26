Joe Musgrove gears up for off-season 2024 with a dynamic mobility workout led by a new trainer

As the off-season is coming closer, Joe Musgrove is gearing up to come back stronger than before. In his recent Instagram post, Joe Musgrove is seen working out, lifting heavy weights, and increasing his mobility under the guidance of his new trainer, Jono Green from Sym Training.

He posted a series of his workout videos with the caption:

“IN LOVE with our new setup @sym_training ! Lotta mobility and movement pattern work before we get into our heavy lifts and power work. We always incorporate movements that are beneficial to our goals on the playing field. @jonogreen_symbiotic has changed the game for myself and many other athletes alike. All systems go on 2024 offseason!😤”

His dedication to improving his health and power garnered the 30-year-old a lot of support from his fans. Here’s a sneak peek of the comment section.

“You make me proud to be from San Diego joe #619” – wrote a fan on Instagram

“The grind don’t stop!! Thank you for rocking our shorts, brotha! 🔥🫡” – wrote an admirer on Instagram

“Ready for next season already!” – wrote another fan on Instagram

“Let’s go Joe@can’t wait to see you back on the mound next season” – wrote another admirer on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Joe Musgrove’s recent injury

Musgrove is a right-handed pitcher for the San Diego Padres of MLB. The Padres star pitcher fractured his left big toe during spring training. According to the sources, Musgrove injured his toe while he was in the weight room, presumably getting ready for the MLB season.

The 30-year-old player was then placed on a 60-day injured list to begin the 2023 season. Joe has also been out of the game since early August due to soreness in his right shoulder.

Prior to his injuries, Joe Musgrove had a successful season as he started 17 games with a 10-3 record and a 3.05 ERA on 97.1 innings pitched.