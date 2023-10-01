Joe Musgrove Injury Update: When will Padres crafty pitcher return?

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove has been transferred to the 60-day IL, ending his 2023 season. He has not been on a mound since early August, as he has been dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Given the Padres are out of playoff contention, Musgrove has shifted his focus to the 2024 season. He was transferred to the 60-day IL to open a roster spot for Chandler Seagle.

Joe Musgrove has had a great season before going down with his injury. He started 17 games, compiling a 10-3 record with a 3.05 ERA on 97.1 innings pitched.

Since signing with the Padres in 2021, he has been stellar. He has had an over .500 record and an ERA under 3.20 each season. He has come a long way since his days with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the start of his career.

Joe Musgrove has quietly become a force to be reckoned with in San Diego

Joe Musgrove has been consistent during his time with the San Diego Padres. They knew early in his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates that he would be special. He is precisely the pitcher the team hoped to get when they traded for him during the 2021 season.

He must continue that, as the team could be without left-handed pitcher Blake Snell next season. Snell is slated to become a free agent when the season ends, and many teams will likely be after the lefty.

This leaves the team with Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Michael Wacha, and Seth Lugo. However, Wacha and Lugo have opt-outs and could be free agents alongside Snell. This starting rotation could look a lot different come next season.

After a disastrous season, the front office will have its hands full trying to assemble the pieces.