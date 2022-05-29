"Joey Gallo is hitting 9th in a lineup that is decimated," "Matt Carpenter came off the street 2 days ago and already has 14% of Joey Gallo’s RBIs for the season" - Joey Gallo got bumped into the batting order’s 9th spot, but New York Yankees fans want him off the team

Playing for the New York Yankees comes with pros and cons. Just ask Joey Gallo. He's making loads of money on a one-year contract worth $10,275,000. His days on the Texas Rangers with 40-plus home runs earned the attention of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who thought Gallo, a left-handed batter, would have no problem hitting 50-plus home runs in Yankee Stadium. It's only 314 feet from home plate to the right field wall there. Gallo should be hitting home runs every day.

But that hasn't been the case this season. Gallo is hitting an ugly .168 with just five home runs and seven runs batted in. He's played so poorly that skipper Aaron Boone is relegating him to the bottom of the New York Yankees batting order this afternoon.

Here's how Twitter reacted to his batting-order demotion.

Joey Gallo got bumped into the batting order’s 9th spot, but New York Yankees fans want him off the team

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo has only 7 RBIs this season

The Twitter insults against Gallo were as well-researched as they were cutting.

This user asked his fellow fans to rewind to when the Yankees acquired Joey Gallo, and imagine that, in a year, he would be hitting behind a player like Matt Carpenter. It would've been inconceivable.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Right after Joey Gallo was traded to the Yankees, what would you have said if I told you it gets so bad with Gallo that Matt Carpenter, Kiner-Falefa, and Jose Trevino will all be hitting above him in a lineup Right after Joey Gallo was traded to the Yankees, what would you have said if I told you it gets so bad with Gallo that Matt Carpenter, Kiner-Falefa, and Jose Trevino will all be hitting above him in a lineup

"Right after Joey Gallo was traded to the Yankees, what would you have said if I told you it gets so bad with Gallo that Matt Carpenter, Kiner-Falefa, and Jose Trevino will all be hitting above him in a lineup" - @Gabe

As this fan points out, Aaron Boone clearly doesn't trust Gallo's bat right now.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees Joey Gallo batting 9th is a clear indication that don't trust him in the middle of the order now -- thank goodness we are seeing the Yankees come to their senses #NYY Joey Gallo batting 9th is a clear indication that don't trust him in the middle of the order now -- thank goodness we are seeing the Yankees come to their senses #NYY

"Joey Gallo batting 9th is a clear indication that don't trust him in the middle of the order now -- thank goodness we are seeing the Yankees come to their senses #NYY" - @Fireside Yankees

The season Cashman traded for Gallo, he had a 139 wRC+ in 95 games. Ever since then, Gallo has played 96 games for the New York Yankees and has accumulated just an 89 wRC+. That's what you call a drop off.

YankeeMetrics @YankeeMetrics Joey Gallo had 25 HR and a 139 wRC+ with the Rangers in 95 games in 2021 before being traded to the Yankees.



Gallo has 18 HR and an 89 wRC+ with the Yankees in 96 games in 2021-22 and is the team’s No. 9 hitter. Joey Gallo had 25 HR and a 139 wRC+ with the Rangers in 95 games in 2021 before being traded to the Yankees. Gallo has 18 HR and an 89 wRC+ with the Yankees in 96 games in 2021-22 and is the team’s No. 9 hitter.

"Joey Gallo had 25 HR and a 139 wRC+ with the Rangers in 95 games in 2021 before being traded to the Yankees. Gallo has 18 HR and an 89 wRC+ with the Yankees in 96 games in 2021-22 and is the team’s No. 9 hitter." - @YankeeMetrics

Here comes today's biggest roast. This fan said that the dog in the video below has a better swing than Joey Gallo. To his credit, that dog has an excellent swing.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA



(via melis_lawrence IG) This dog has a better swing than Joey Gallo(via melis_lawrence IG) This dog has a better swing than Joey Gallo 😂(via melis_lawrence IG) https://t.co/vQ3n39c6le

"This dog has a better swing than Joey Gallo" - @PointsBet Sportsbook

This Yankees fan was, at least, willing to admit that Gallo is "a good player." They just think he fits with the team.

"Joey Gallo doesn’t fit this team offensively. People knew that last year. He’s a good player, just doesn’t fit this team. Pretty sure scouts have said the same thing." - Darius Glover

The Yankees are missing Giancarlo Stanton and DJ Lemahieu, yet Gallo is still batting ninth. That's a bad look.

GO DJ 2 @GODJ2 Joey Gallo is hitting 9th in a lineup that is decimated…..Can’t be a regular down the stretch. Joey Gallo is hitting 9th in a lineup that is decimated…..Can’t be a regular down the stretch.

"Joey Gallo is hitting 9th in a lineup that is decimated…..Can’t be a regular down the stretch." - @GO DJ 2

Matt Carpenter has become a New York Yankees legend overnight. This user points out that, in two games, Carpenter has 14% of Gallo's RBIs this season.

Colin @Colin0515 Matt Carpenter came off the street 2 days ago and already has 14% of Joey Gallo’s RBIs for the season. Matt Carpenter came off the street 2 days ago and already has 14% of Joey Gallo’s RBIs for the season.

"Matt Carpenter came off the street 2 days ago and already has 14% of Joey Gallo’s RBIs for the season." - @Colin

This fan can't wrap their head around why Joey Gallo is still on the team.

"very puzzling that the #Yankees braintrust, analytics department and Aaron Boone, keep putting Joey Gallo into the lineup, game after game after game, while Gallo is just about hitting .160 or so, and has a massive amount of strikeouts every game and throughout this season! ???" - @Jimmy from the Bronx

With the New York Yankees pressure and media surrounding him all year, 2022 could be a rough one for Joey Gallo.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe