Joey Meneses Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Nationals' late-bloomer

Joey Meneses' MLB career could be made into a T.V. movie. The hard-hitting utility man made his MLB debut last season at 30 years old. He became a true diamond in the rough during the 2022 season. The 30-year-old rookie finished last year with 13 home runs, 34 RBIs, and an incredible .324 batting average through 56 games with the Washington Nationals.

"Joey Meneses spent 10 years in the minor leagues: South Atlantic League, International League, Double-A Northeast, Gulf Coast League, Southern League, Carolina League, Triple-A East. On August 2, 2022, he homered in his @MLB debut." - @Nationals

His incredible rookie season has carried over into this year, as he picked up where he left off. While the Washington Nationals have struggled this season, Meneses has not, batting .267 with a home run and nine RBIs, which could make him a valuable asset for contending teams.

While Washington may not want to move on from Meneses, the fact that he is one of the oldest players in their lineup makes him a prime candidate to be moved. Here is a closer look at the top three landing spots for the Nationals' utility man.

The Tampa Bay Rays seem like the ideal fit for Joey Meneses

The Tampa Bay Rays have been the top team in the MLB all season, putting up more runs than any other team in the league. They currently sit atop the American League East with a 20-4 thanks to both their incredible pitching and elite hitting.

Even though the Rays are currently leading the MLB in home runs, they are also first in batting average and second in hits. This is where Meneses excels, which is why he is a prime target for Tampa Bay.

Unlike other players that will be available on the trade market, Joey Meneses' batting profile mirrors the approach of the Rays' lineup. His defensive flexibility, elite batting skills, and $725,000 salary make him the perfect trade target for Tampa Bay.

The Philadelphia Phillies may pursue C.J. Cron on the trade market

The Philadelphia Phillies were posed to contend for the World Series again this season, before being ravaged by the injury bug, particularly at first base. Prior to Opening Day, long-time first baseman Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL, forcing him out of the lineup for the entire 2023 season.

Following Hoskins' injury, the Phillies filled the void with several players, including Darick Hall, who also suffered a devastating injury that will keep him out of the lineup for months. This is where Joey Meneses could slot in perfectly for a legitimate contender who has shown aggressiveness in pursuit of a title.

His ability to play both first base and in the outfield could help make him valuable to the Phillies, who are also without Bryce Harper in right field. He may be available for a low price tag, which could make it easier for Philadelphia to make a move.

The San Diego Padres may need Meneses

Meneses' top asset is his batting average. The San Diego Padres have the lowest team batting average in the MLB with a dreadful .214. These two parties could be perfect for one another. For Meneses, he would get a shot with a World Series contender, while also being closer to his home country of Mexico.

On the San Diego Padres side of the trade, they would acquire a versatile defender with elite batting skills. This trade makes too much sense for everyone involved.

