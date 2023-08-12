Jon Singleton hits 2 homers in one game: Everything you need to know about Astros slugger’s incredible MLB journey

Houston Astros slugger Jon Singleton saw the ball well against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. In his first two at-bats, he mashed two home runs. One three-one blast and a two-run homer in the third inning.

Singleton has appeared in two games for the Astros after they signed him to a minor league contract in June. There is no doubt he is making the most of his opportunity.

MLB Home Run X Post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Jon Singleton in the 2009 MLB Draft. He was among several prospects traded to the Houston Astros for Hunter Pence in 2011.

It would not be until 2014 when he debuted with the Astros. He had some trouble sticking with the organization and was released in 2018. After playing in the Mexican League, Singleton signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2023 season.

Singleton's story is inspirational. It shows young athletes that if they have a dream, go and chase it, no matter how long it takes.

Jon Singleton is the definition of a journeyman

Astros Orioles Baseball

Jon Singleton's road to get here has been long and tiring. He could not have imagined being traded early in his career, especially being considered the Philadelphia Phillies' second-best prospect.

But things started out promising with the Houston Astros. His first career hit ended up being a no-doubt home run coincidentally against the Los Angeles Angels, who he hit two home runs against Friday.

As time passed, Singleton would be hit with multiple suspensions, testing the Astros' front office. Marijuana issues were rampant, and Houston released him after his third failed drug test.

It is great to see him back where he spent most of his career. Hopefully, he can correct his wrongs and consistently contribute to this red-hot Houston lineup.