Jordan Montgomery Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for ex-Rangers ace following Blake Snell's Giants move

The Blake Snell saga is finally over, leaving Jordan Montgomery as the last remaining top frontline starter on the market. Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, is no longer employed, having signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Snell’s deal with the Giants could have a domino effect on the market and have some bearing on Montgomery’s next move. The ex-Rangers ace, also a Scott Boras client, has drawn plenty of interest from clubs looking to bolster their rotation.

With Snell off the market now, Montgomery’s free agency is expected to heat up. Clubs who couldn’t land Snell due to his high asking price could now pivot to Montgomery. Boras and some of his top clients, Snell included, have settled for shorter-term deals after failing to secure large, long-term contracts.

Could Jordan Montgomery follow the same route? That is very much a possibility. Following Snell’s move to San Francisco, here are a few possible landing spots for Montgomery.

3 potential destinations for Jordan Montgomery following Blake Snell's Giants move

#3) New York Yankees

The Yankees may have one big move left in them before Opening Day. Throughout this offseason, the Bronx Bombers have shown a desire to strengthen their rotation but apart from signing Marcus Stroman, they have done little to achieve that goal.

The Yankees were initially involved in the Snell sweepstakes before cooling their interest due to his high asking price. A reunion with Montgomery makes sense for a few reasons. Although Gerrit Cole isn’t ruled out for the season, the Yankees need to be prepared.

They cannot depend solely on Cole to see them through the season, they need another top frontline starter who can be just as effective as Cole and lead the rotation in his absence. Right now, Jordan Montgomery is the only available name who fits that bill.

Montgomery has also shown that he is more than capable of being a dependable postseason ace during his Rangers tenure.

#2) Texas Rangers

The Rangers would have made the most sense for Montgomery, but GM Chris Young has maintained that it is ‘less likely’ that a reunion happens. Although, it isn’t impossible.

If Montgomery is open to a short-term deal like Snell, the Rangers could consider it. Montgomery played an instrumental role in the Rangers’ historic World Series win, and them not re-signing him is in some ways, baffling.

Do not rule out a reunion just yet.

#1) Houston Astros

The Astros were a last-minute entrant into the Snell sweepstakes, but were outbid by the Giants. If they have a desire to add a top free agent ace to their rotation, Jordan Montgomery is their only option. He is going to cost less than Snell too.

If the Astros want to return to the World Series, they need to bolster their rotation beyond Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander. Verlander will begin the season on the injured list, as will Christian Javier, Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers Jr.

