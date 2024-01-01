Jorge Polanco Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for star infielder amid interest from multiple teams

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco has attracted interest from many teams looking to trade for him. The Dominican has been in the Twins' starting lineup for for a long time since debuting in 2014.

The Twins have an infield logjam after rookies Royce Lewis and Edouard Julien performed above expectations last season. Both Lewis and Julien supplanted their places in the lineup that boasted an in-form Carlos Correa and expected to welcome top prospect Brooks Lee.

With Minnesota looking to cut down on payroll, it's an apt time to trade Jorge Polanco. They are also low on pitching staff, as Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle left in free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They could get some good prospective pitchers in place of the Dominican infielder, who has started in all infield positions and is also a switch hitter.

Three top teams that could trade for Jorge Polanco

The Toronto Blue Jays are linked with almost every infielder on the free market list or about to get traded.

The Jays need to add credible names in the diamond even after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa, following the departures of Whit Merrifield and Matt Chapman to free agency. Moreover, they are in need of left-handed at-bats, which Polanco can do, as a switch hitter.

The Chicago Cubs are in desperate need of a third baseman after poor returns from the position in 2023. They acquired Jeimer Candelario at the trade deadline in that position but have lost him in free agency, as the Cincinnati Reds are looking to acquire him. So, Polanco would be a good fit in Chicago.

The Seattle Mariners traded Eugenio Suarez and are left with Josh Rojas and Luis Urias who will trade places for the DH position. That will leave an option possibly open for Jorge Polanco in third base.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.