Jose Altuve Injury Status: When is Houston Astros superstar expected to return from prolonged absence?

The Houston Astros were dealt a major blow regarding Jose Altuve prior to the start of the 2023 MLB season.

The baseman suffered a broken right thumb on a hit-by-pitch during Venezuela's quarterfinal loss to the United States at the World Baseball Classic on March 18.

Altuve underwent surgery on March 22 and the Astros expected him to return to baseball activities in two months. A broken thumb is usually a complicated issue for hitters considering how critical it is to be able to grip the bat at full strength.

Fortunately for Houston, the 33-year-old is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a fractured thumb.

According to reports, Altuve is set to begin a rehab assignment with their Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, on Friday night. If his recovery goes well, he could potentially feature for the Astros later in May.

It's safe to say that Houston fans are eagerly awaiting their beloved veteran to return to the field as soon as possible.

The Astros are currently third in the AL West with 19 wins and 18 defeats this season. With Altuve on the verge of returning from his thumb injury, Houston will look to push for a playoff berth.

How did Jose Altuve fare in the 2022 MLB season?

Jose Altuve finished the 2022 MLB season with a staggering 158 hits and 28 home runs in 527 at-bats. He averaged an impressive .300 across 141 regular season games for the Houston Astros.

Altuve continued his impressive run in the postseason, recording 11 hits in 58 at-bats at a .278 average, helping the Astros clinch the World Series. The baseman was critical in helping Houston get over the final hurdle against the Philadelphia Phillies in the final.

Altuve will be desperate to get back into the thick of things for the Astros, especially since he's missed the entire 2023 MLB season to date.

