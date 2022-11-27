Jose Altuve's hometown: Where was the Houston Astros superstar born?

Jose Altuve is one of the most influential players in baseball. As a second baseman for the Houston Astros, he has appeared in more World Series games this century than any other player in his position.

Ross Bolen @WRBolen At 16 years old, Jose Altuve attended a MLB tryout in Maracay, Venezuela. Scouts said he was too short and suspected he was lying about his age, forcing him to produce a birthday certificate the next day.



The road to the MLB was not an easy one for Jose Altuve. At only 5'6", he was often overlooked by pro scouts for being too small. However, his tenacity and desire eventually paid off, and he was signed by the Astros as an international free agent in 2011.

Year after year, he kept getting better. He was a huge reason why the Astros, who were in last place in 2013 made it to the World Series just four years later. Altuve was named the AL MVP in 2017 after leading the league in hits with 204, and in batting average, hitting .346.

In 2022, he was also key in lifting his team over the Philadelphia Phillies for his second World Series victory in six seasons.

Lennin Materano @LenninMaterano El gran José Altuve , más humilde no se puede ser , acabando de ganar la serie mundial y como cualquier mortal en el mercado libre de Maracay El gran José Altuve , más humilde no se puede ser , acabando de ganar la serie mundial y como cualquier mortal en el mercado libre de Maracay https://t.co/G6HXbbeRqI

Altuve was born in May 1990 in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. He was raised in nearby Maracay, Venezuela, where he became boyhood friends with future Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

The two were born within a matter of days of each other and were both well-known on the amateur baseball scene in Maracay.

Maracay is a city of roughly one million situated on the Caribbean coast of Venezuela. It is endearingly known as "La Ciudad Jardín," meaning "Garden City" for its lush environment and abundance of natural wildlife.

Maracay is also known as one of the biggest baseball hubs in the nation of Venezuela. Some notable MLB players who got their start playing in Maracay include Miguel Cabrera, Annibal Sanchez and Elvis Andrus.

When Altuve was young, he met his future wife Nina. The two wed in 2006, when he was 16 and Nina was just 14. They are still together and currently reside in the Houston area where they are involved with a number of local charities.

Jose Altuve: From Maracay to MVP

Jose Altuve has done nearly everything to prove that he belongs in the MLB. Growing up in Maracay in relative poverty, he likely never imagined that he would be able to call himself one of the best in the game.

Altuve's example demonstrates that determination can get you very far, no matter where you come from.

