Jose Quintana Contract: Breaking down the new Mets pitcher's 2-year deal

After enjoying a career resurgence in 2022, 33-year-old Jose Quintana landed himself a two-year, $26 million deal with the New York Mets.

The Colombia-born pitcher turned out for the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin the 2022 season. He surprised all critics by delivering one of the best seasons of his career.

Through 32 games with both the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, Quintana finished the 2022 season with a win/loss record of 6-7. He had a career-best ERA of 2.93, while also racking up 137 strikeouts through 165.2 innings.

Now, Quintana finds himself as a back-of-the-rotation arm for the World Series-contending New York Mets. After reviving his career, he could prove to be a key piece for the Mets entering the 2023 season.

$26 million is more money than any of us are likely to ever see in our lifetimes. However, based on what Quintana could offer the Mets, the contract may be a bargain for a team with $86 million locked up in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer next season.

Quintana had a few rough years earlier in his career. However, if he can perform anywhere near the same level as 2022, the Mets will know they stole him from teams looking to land a left-handed starter.

Last season, only 16 pitchers had a higher fWAR than Quintana, who finished the season with a 4.0 total.

One of the main words that came up during the Winter Meetings when asked about Jose Quintana is reliability. While he may not have the top-tier upside of Verlander or Scherzer, he was a steady performer for the Pirates and Cardinals last year.

Jose Quintana's road to MLB success

The New York Mets will be the seventh team of Jose Quintana's career. While he never pitched for them in the MLB, he was a member of the Mets organization for a total of 5.1 innings in 2006 before being suspended for a failed PED test. He was released afterwards.

After being signed by the New York Yankees in 2008, Jose Quintana remained in the Minor Leagues until his release in 2011. He eventually joined the Chicago White Sox, making his MLB debut in 2012.

Although he was selected to the All-Star Team in 2016, Quintana was traded to the White Sox's crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs, in 2017. He then spent some time with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants, before signing with the Pirates in 2022, where he enjoyed a career renaissance.

