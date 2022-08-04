Juan Soto's net worth in 2022: A detailed breakdown of San Diego Padres' 2x All-Star slugger

The Washington Nationals' trade of Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres was by far the greatest transaction of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. He is expected to soon reach an agreement on a historic contract extension. Soto rejected the National's latest contract offer of $440m over 15 years.

Soto made his MLB debut at the youngest age ever at 19 years 207 days. He hit a home run on the first pitch of his first major league plate appearance. Doing so, he became the youngest player in Nationals franchise history to hit a home run. He was also the first teenager to homer in a major league game since Bryce Harper. in 2012.

Soto expressed his love and gratitude for the Nationals on Instagram.

"Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staffs. I will always feel honored to have been a National." - Juan Soto.

The franchise will always hold a special place in his heart to give him his start.

Juan Soto’s net worth in 2022:

Soto, who was instrumental in leading the Nationals to win their first World Series in 2019, is around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.These numbers will surely increase with the new offer made to him by the Padres.

He possibly lives in luxury and makes wise investments to increase the value of his money. Soto turned down a record-breaking 15-year, $440 million contract offer to stay with the Nationals. It was expected that Soto would receive a raise owing to his strong results.

Facts about Juan Soto’s trade:

The Nationals traded superstar outfielder Soto to the San Diego Padres.

Juan had declined a 15-year, $440 million extension offer by the Nationals.

Since making his big-league debut during the 2018 season, Soto has emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball.

Soto's departure occurs at a time when the Nationals organisation is seeing a lot of turmoil.

This offseason, Washington Nationals is anticipated to be sold to new ownership.

Juan Soto’s endorsement deals:

Soto has acquired a plethora of endorsement contracts as a result of his influence as one of the top baseball players playing today. He has provided his endorsement to companies like Secrets Resort & Spa, Under Armour, Quickbooks, Wilson, Walgreens, Topps, Tap Sports, and Lids. Soto reportedly makes an additional $2 million from his endorsements, according to sources.

Soto has won numerous honors throughout his three seasons with the Nationals, including two All-Star appearances, three All-MLB choices, a World Series championship, and a Babe Ruth Award.

Soto is the first player to be dealt with within the middle of the season and is also an All-Star at age 23. He is the youngest player to switch teams during an All-Star season.

Juan has participated in two All-Star games so far. He also won the 2022 Home Run Derby. Soto is the only player to be selected for multiple All-Star teams before turning 24.

The Padres’ Juan Soto trade is definitely a historic heist. Soto is one of the best young hitters ever, and his uncanny sense of the strike zone has allowed him to lead the majors.

