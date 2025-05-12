Juan Soto to struggle vs Yankees; Pete Alonso wins Paul Skenes duel? | 5 bold predictions for baseball this week

Even though baseball is a game of strategy, the unpredictable nature of the sport opens the door for bold predictions to come true on a nightly basis. No matter how much analysis and preparation that teams and players can put in, one of the best parts of the game is the fact that no one can foresee what might take place.

This week will likely be no different, leading to a number of potential bold predictions coming true. There will several intriguing matchups this week, which could lead to some exciting fireworks on the field and plenty of interesting headlines to monitor moving forward.

Here's a closer look at 5 bold predictions for Major League Baseball this week

#1 - Juan Soto to struggle vs Yankees

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was Juan Soto leaving the New York Yankees in free agency to join the New York Mets. Well, for the first time since the high-profile move, Soto will return to Yankee Stadium for the Subway Series.

It might be too much of a bold prediction to say that the pressure to excel might be too much for the outfielder, leading to a poor showing for the big showdown. It hasn't be the season that many were hoping from Soto so far and there is a good chance that those struggles will continue this weekend.

#2 - Tigers sweep Red Sox to remain atop AL standings

The Detroit Tigers will be taking on one of the top contenders in the American League this week in the Boston Red Sox. While the Red Sox own a potent lineup and a strong pitching staff, I believe that the Tigers are clicking on a levels right now and will sweep the series against the playoff hopefuls.

#3 - Pete Alonso wins Paul Skenes duel

On Monday night, the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates will square-off. Superstar Paul Skenes will take to the mound, however, it might be NL MVP candidate Pete Alonso who will get the edge. The first baseman has looked better than ever this season and could certainly get to the Pirates ace early on Monday.

#4 - Eugenio Suarez hits multiple home runs more than once against the Rockies

Eugenio Suarez might be one of the streakiest hitters in baseball, however, when he is on, he is nearly unstoppable at the plate. Earlier this season, the Diamondbacks slugger launched 4 home runs in a game against the Atlanta Braves.

While it would be an extremely bold prediction to say that he will do it again this week against the Colorado Rockies, it's not impossible to believe that he will be able to string together a pair of multi home run games against arguably the worst teams in baseball.

#5 - Clayton Kershaw shines in 2025 debut

After an offseason defined by injury and recovery, future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw appears on track to make his 2025 regular season debut this upcoming weekend. Thankfully Kershaw's first start will come against a slumping Los Angeles Angels team. While it might be a bold prediction to say that he will do a stellar job in his debut, the fact that it comes in an easy matchup means it could happen.

