Despite being just 24 years of age, this July will mark the third All-Star appearance for Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres. Judging by his pre-event trash talk, the young Dominican is just as excited as he was the first time he took the field as an All-Star in 2021.

The owner of a .277/.426/.500 slashline, Juan Soto is leading the MLB in walks with 77 of them. Additionally, Soto has blashed 15 home runs and 46 RBIs for his team.

Despite the strong showing, Soto is just one of two San Diego Padres heading to Seattle on July 11, with the other being Josh Hader. Notable Padres who got snubbed include Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Soto set to be his only team's representative in the batting order, the outfielder will be sure to make a splash. Already, he has offered some pre-game trash talk to Los Angeles Angels ace Shohei Ohtani, who is scheduled to start on the bump for the AL.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Juan Soto said this about his upcoming matchup with Shohei Ohtani Juan Soto said this about his upcoming matchup with Shohei Ohtani 😳 https://t.co/ttT23nueuH

"Juan Soto said this about his upcoming matchup with Shohei Ohtani" - Talkin' Baseball

According to online baseball outlet Talkin' Baseball, Juan Soto claimed that he "won't be scared to shuffle his (Ohtani's) a**." The 6-foot-2 lefthander was making reference to the "Soto shuffle", a celebratory move he employed during his 2019 World Series run with the Washington Nationals.

The only player in the American League to make the All-Star team on the first ballot, Shohei Ohtani will be a formidable foe. Already the owner of a 7-2 record and ERA of 3.02. Ohtani is hitting .303/.390/.664 with 68 RBIs. Moreover, the Japanese stud leads the league in triples and home runs with 5 and 31 respectively.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ JUAN SOTO WINS THE HOME RUN DERBY JUAN SOTO WINS THE HOME RUN DERBY https://t.co/1CpYTXB2H8

"JUAN SOTO WINS THE HOME RUN DERBY" - Talkin' Baseball

Soto, however, has grounds to back up his trash talk. He won the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, after besting Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners by clobbering 19 home runs in the final round.

Juan Soto's ailing team distracts from All-Star furore

Although Soto will undoubtedly be one of the stars of the weekend in Seattle, there are much more pressing matters on the home front. Now with a record of 39-46, the San Diego Padres find themselves staring down the very real possibility of missing the postseason. Unless Soto and company can have a massive second half of the year, 2023 will be a dissapointment, regardless of Soto's All-Star success, or lack thereof.

Poll : 0 votes