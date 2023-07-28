Juan Soto Yankees Rumors: Potential trade packages, players who might be used to acquire star OF

Juan Soto of the Sa Diego Padres is one of the most exciting and dynamic players in baseball. Only 24, Soto's strong performance for his team this season may have rendered him their most powerful trade resource.

Despite having the third-highest payroll in the MLB, things have not gone according to plan for the Padres. The team's 49-54 record puts them fourth in their division, ten games out of the top spot. They are very unlikely to make the postseason.

In his league-high 103 games so far this season, the outfielder has hit .262/.417/.501, speaking to his strong plate discipline. In addition to 20 home runs and 62 RBIs, Soto has a league-best 95 walks. His one-year, $23 million contract will expire at the end of the year.

As such, it might be time for San Diego Padres GM AJ Preller to take a hard look at his star-studded lineup, and trim the excess. With sluggers like Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. all under long-term deals, trading Juan Soto might make the most sense.

Rod @theyankscenter Imagine tomorrow we see “BREAKING: The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire 24-year old superstar Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Sources tell ESPN.” pic.twitter.com/I0Ldoa2dut

While several teams would love to nab the outfielder, the New York Yankees have reportedly emerged as top contenders. With a deal looking more and more likely by the day, let's see who Bronx Bombers GM Brian Cashman might be sending the other way.

One of the top names being floated is that of young utility man Oswaldo Cabrera. A 24-year old Venezuelan, Cabrera has shown his ability to hit at the MLB level. Although he has hit just .205 this season, he has gained attention for a littany of strong defensive plays. A younster like Cabrera also provides a high potential for future development.

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Oswaldo Cabrera took all that time at AAA and made some major adjustments, he's so fucking back now pic.twitter.com/Ik4yl3TksK

The bullpen is another area where the San Diego Padres should look to beef up should they execute a Juan Soto trade with the Yankees. Th team's bullpen ERA stands at 3.81, a middle of the road average. However, if the team goes through with dealing star closer Josh Hader, a relief arm like Clay Holmes, or Wandy Peralta would look very good in a Padres uniform.

Juan Soto still has so many years of greatness

A winner of the 2019 World Series as a member of the Washington Nationals, Soto has already appeared in some clutch at-bats despite his young age. For the Yankees, they will acquire a piece that can be part of continued success for years to come. For something like that, the price cannot be dear enough.