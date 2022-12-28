Oswald Peraza Age: How old is the promising Yankees prospect?

It seems like the New York Yankees have a never-ending farm system of top-tier infield prospects with their latest crop including Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Anthony Volpe. As per MLB's top 100 prospects list, Volpe is currently ranked fifth in the entire league, whereas Peraza finds himself at number 50.

While Volpe awaits his promotion to the big club, Oswald Peraza made his Major League debut last season for the New York Yankees. The 22-year-old from Venezuela played 18 games for the Bronx Bombers last year, hitting .306 with one home run, two RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees Oswald Peraza was impressive in his short debut with the Yankees, here are some of his best plays in 2022! What does Oswald Peraza's statline look like for 2023🤔 #NYY Oswald Peraza was impressive in his short debut with the Yankees, here are some of his best plays in 2022! What does Oswald Peraza's statline look like for 2023🤔#NYY https://t.co/piefnGNVjq

In July 2016, Peraza signed with the New York Yankees as an international free agent. He eventually made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Yankees in 2017.

After playing through several Minor League teams with the Yankees, Peraza was added to the 40-man roster after the 2020 season to protect him from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

In 2022, Peraza opened the season with the Yankees Triple-A team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 99 games at AAA, the young shortstop hit 19 home runs and 50 RBIs, while stealing 33 bases and maintaining a .259 batting average. His 19 home runs led Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2022.

Oswald Peraza may find himself in an everyday role with the Yankees in 2023

Peraza may find himself in a regular role with the MLB team this coming season. With a flurry of trade rumors surrounding Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres, there may be an opening for Peraza, Volpe, and Cabrera next season.

Seanmo @seanmohen It’s not Volpe OR Peraza. None of the Yankees incumbent middle-infielders (IKF, DJLM, Gleyber, Donaldson) has been anything close to consistent for the last two seasons. Go Volpe (2B) AND Peraza (SS)! It’s not Volpe OR Peraza. None of the Yankees incumbent middle-infielders (IKF, DJLM, Gleyber, Donaldson) has been anything close to consistent for the last two seasons. Go Volpe (2B) AND Peraza (SS)!

In his 18-game audition with the Yankees last season, Peraza spent 12 of them at shortstop and six at second base. His defensive versatility, above-average speed, and contact skills may force the New York Yankees to make some difficult decisions regarding their infield.

With Spring Training set to begin at the end of February, the club has plenty of time to figure out what their future holds. They'll be tasked with figuring out what to do with the combination of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza.

