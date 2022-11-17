What is the Rule 5 Draft in MLB? When does it happen? All you need to know | MLB Rules

Now that the World Series is complete, the MLB offseason is in full swing with free agency, the Rule 5 Draft, and winter meetings potentially shaping the future of the league.

While we wait for some of the big-name free agents to sign with teams, we have already seen a number of impactful moves, including Teoscar Hernandez being traded to the Seattle Mariners and Anthony Rizzo re-signing with the New York Yankees.

Welcome to the OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko from the Mariners in exchange for OF Teoscar Hernández.Welcome to the #BlueJays OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko from the Mariners in exchange for OF Teoscar Hernández. Welcome to the #BlueJays! https://t.co/FJzWZMdqMS

Although free agency and trades will last for the duration of the offseason, the Rule 5 Draft is set to take place on December 7, 2022. While there may not be any game-changing players available during the Rule 5 Draft, it does allow teams to select players that may have a future with their new clubs.

The draft has certain rules and regulations in order for teams and players to be eligible for the selection process. First off, in order for a team to be able to make a selection, they cannot have a full 40-man roster, and if they do select a player, that player must remain on their 26-man roster throughout the season.

Here's a complete look: 176 players on Top 30 Prospects lists needed to be added to their team's 40-man roster by last night's deadline or become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.76 were protected, 100 were not.Here's a complete look: atmlb.com/3NNTQjS 176 players on Top 30 Prospects lists needed to be added to their team's 40-man roster by last night's deadline or become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.76 were protected, 100 were not.Here's a complete look: atmlb.com/3NNTQjS https://t.co/FDtOtXFUNs

For the available players to be selected, they cannot be on a team's 40-man roster. If selected, they will need to clear outright waivers in order to be removed from their new team's 26-man roster. While it sounds a bit complicated, it really isn't.

While there was no draft last year due to the owner's lockout, the previous year saw a few notable players join new teams, with the highest profile being Garrett Whitlock to the Boston Red Sox.

Notable players who joined new teams during the Rule 5 draft

Believe it or not, one of the most iconic players of all time was selected in the Rule 5 Draft. Roberto Clemente was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1954 draft, stealing him from the Los Angeles Dodgers and landing one of the best players in the club's history.

Other notable players who joined new clubs during the Rule 5 Draft include R.A. Dickey (2007, Seattle Mariners), Shane Victorino (2002, 2004, Philadelphia Phillies), Nestor Cortes Jr. (2017, New York Yankees), and Jose Bautista (2010, Toronto Blue Jays).

