Julio Rodriguez joins forces with Adidas in a star-studded line-up featuring Anthony Edwards, Jalen Green, and more

Since making his debut in 2022, Seattle Mariners international prospect Julio Rodriguez has turned out to be quite the sensation, winning the AL Rookie of the Year in 2022. Moreover, he has also earned two All-Star selections in his first two seasons, hinting at what's in store for the major league future.

With so much success on the field, he has had multiple lucrative collaboration opportunities with big brands. Among them is Adidas, who signed Rodriguez to a multi-year endorsement deal in Mar. 2023.

Taking the collaboration forward, Adidas recently collaborated with the Mariners star. Joining Julio Rodriguez were Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green to unveil Patrick Mahomes' second iteration of his signature shoe line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That comes ahead of the much-anticipated Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday between Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting in Feb. 2024, the Mahomes 2 will be available for purchase through limited releases on the Adidas website.

"Dream": Julio Rodriguez on his association with German footwear giant

The MLB's brightest star, Julio Rodriguez, signed a multi-year partnership to use his platform to endorse the Three Stripes brand.

“Joining the three stripes family is a dream,” Rodríguez said. “Adidas has always represented the best of creativity, performance and culture, all of which are extremely important to me.

"Together I know we will elevate the game of baseball on and off the field. I’m thrilled to join this legendary brand.”

Rodríguez joins an impressive lineup of Adidas-affiliated baseball and softball players, including Aliyah Andrews, Nicole Bates, Kris Bryant, Luis Robert Jr., Corey Seager and Trea Turner.

In 2023, Julio Rodríguez slashed .275/.333/.485 with 32 home runs and 37 stolen bases, and led the AL in infield hits. He won his second straight Silver Slugger Award and was a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award in center field. Moreover, he finished fourth in the AL MVP voting.

On the personal front, the 23-year-old is dating OL Reign Canadian professional soccer player Jordyn Huitema.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.