Julio Teheran Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for veteran starter following Orioles exit

Veteran pitcher Julio Teheran has reportedly opted out of his contract with the Baltimore Orioles after not being able to secure a spot on the opening-day roster.

Jon Heyman confirmed Teheran’s departure from the Orioles’ deal on Twitter:

On Feb. 28, Teheran inked a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles, where he stood to earn $2 million, including a $100,000 signing bonus and an opt-out clause. He played in five games for the Orioles in spring training, recording a 3.38 ERA in 13 ⅓ innings.

The veteran starter is looking for a new organization and there are still some clubs that could use some pitching help. Let's take a look.

3 possible destinations to add Julio Teheran

#1 St. Louis Cardinals

Julio Teheran could be pursued by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals are facing challenges in their starting pitching rotation with right-hander Sonny Gray on the injured list.

The franchise will start the regular season without Gray and adding another pitcher like Teheran could be a good addition. He could prove to be a cost-effective choice for the Cardinals.

#2 New York Yankees

The New York Yankees were highly linked with Blake Snell, but his high salary demands appeared to be too much for the franchise. Now, with Snell having already signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees may consider signing Julio Teheran.

Teheran could prove to be a valuable addition to the Yankees’ roster while also fitting effectively into their payroll. Last season, he posted a 4.40 ERA with a 50-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio while playing in 14 games with the Milwaukee Brewers.

#3 New York Mets

The New York Mets were close to signing Julio Teheran, but they came in second to the Orioles. They may try again to acquire Teheran, given how far they got with him previously.

The Mets are still looking to add some pitching depth, especially with their ace Kodai Senga dealing with a shoulder injury.

