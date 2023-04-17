Julio Urias Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for the long-time Dodgers pitcher in 2024

While it may not be the news that fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers will want to hear, Julio Urias may enter the offseason as one of the most sought-after free agents. At 26 years old, the Mexican southpaw will be near the top of every team's wishlist in free agency.

Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration heading into the 2023 MLB season after agreeing to a one-year, $14.25 million contract. No matter how his 2023 season unfolds, Urias will likely sign a massive contract either with the Dodgers, or any of the 29 other teams around the MLB.

Here is a look at the top three destinations for Julio Urias entering the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers

While this may be the least exciting team on this list, remaining with the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue to give Urias a shot at the World Series. Since debuting with the Dodgers in 2016 as a 19-year-old, Urias has continued to add to his legacy with the club, which is why he may simply extend his stay.

Last season with the Dodgers, Urias finished third in the National League Cy Young voting. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020, so the club may be willing to give him the salary he desires.

#2 Chicago Cubs

Sorry White Sox fans, if Julio Urias is to come to Chicago, it would likely be with the Cubs. While the franchise has historically avoided giving out massive contracts, it appears that the front office has changed its mentality in free agency after signing Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal this offseason.

As the Chicago Cubs continue to restructure their roster, their most glaring weakness comes in the pitching rotation, which could open the door for Julio Urias. The left-handed star pitcher will instantly become the top starter on the roster and should help the club continue its push towards World Series contention.

#3 New York Yankees

From one huge market to another, Urias could be a free-agent target for the New York Yankees. While this would depend on the team's spending preference, Urias could slot in perfectly for the Bronx Bombers.

This past offseason, the Yankees signed free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract, and this upcoming season they will likely continue to solidify their rotation.

Heading into the 2024 season, the New York Yankees will have two members of their rotation hitting the open market as unrestricted free agents: Luis Severino and Frankie Montas. Not only will this open a rotation spot for Julio Urias, but it will also free up some spending money for Brian Cashman and the Yankees.

Poll : 0 votes