LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the biggest names on social media. That's why, on Halloween, her millions of social media followers were all eyes to see what the newly-turned 21 year old would be going as.

Lo and behold, Dunne provided the crucial update on the most ghostly day of the year. Her costume embodied the scantily-clad Princess Khalessi from the popular show "Game of Thrones". While 4.4 million Instagram followers began to hurl compliments at Dunne, one of them decided it was more apt to throw some shade.

"Olivia Dunne 21 sends social media wild with VERY racy 'Khaleesi' Game of Thrones Halloween outfit. Olivia Dunne stunned her 7.8m TikTok followers with her Halloween outfit" - News News News

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, called out her younger sister, alledging that Olivia had not in fact even seen the popular show after which he modelled her likeness. "“Have you even watched GOT?” Julz dunned asked her sister.

Instagram/livvydunne

In her reply, Olivia drew on a popular viral video, replying to her elder sister by commenting "wouldn’t you like to know weather boy". The video that inspired Dunne's retort features a precocious child mouthing off to a news reporter.

"have yall seen the full clip for “wouldnt you like to know weather boy?” bc im LOSING it" - quad films

This year, Olivia Dunne has only seen her social media fame multiply. After she announced her relationship with 2023 Pittsburgh Pirates draft pick Paul Skenes, it was revealed that Dunne had received a $500,000 payment for making a single social media post.

Dunne and Skenes both represented LSU in their various sports before Skenes graduated this past summer. Julz, also a graduate of LSU, works promoting her younger sister across her varioius social media channels. The brains behind many of Olivia's promotions, Julz may have filmed her sister's flirtatious release on TikTok earlier this season at a New York Yankees game.

Olivia Dunne may be one of the most famous athletes ever

Freshly 21, the New Jersey-born Dunne was the beneficiary of a 2021 NCAA regulation change that made it legal for college athletes to financially exploit their likeness. In the wake of that fateful clause, Dunne has grown fabulously wealthy and well-known. With Paul Skenes set to take to the field in 2024 for the Pirates, there is no telling what heights this young, athletic power couple could reach.