Jurickson Profar: How would the left fielder's addition benefit the Yankees?

Jurickson Profar remains one of the most intriguing players remaining in the free-agent market. The versatile outfielder has been linked to the New York Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.

While multiple teams are reported to be interested in the 29-year-old from Willemstad, Curacao, the New York Yankees may be the best option for Profar. Not only will the Yankees provide Profar with a legitimate opportunity to win the World Series, but also an important role with the club.

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian Jurickson Profar is more of an upgrade in left than you think, even if it wouldn’t be an exciting move.



Left field for the Yankees in 2022 was a black hole:



LF: 86 wRC+

Profar: 110 wRC+



I would rather have Oswaldo Cabrera in out there, but Profar’s pull power is intriguing. Jurickson Profar is more of an upgrade in left than you think, even if it wouldn’t be an exciting move.Left field for the Yankees in 2022 was a black hole:LF: 86 wRC+Profar: 110 wRC+I would rather have Oswaldo Cabrera in out there, but Profar’s pull power is intriguing. https://t.co/WrbscSj6Pe

"Jurickson Profar is more of an upgrade in left than you think, even if it wouldn’t be an exciting move. Left field for the Yankees in 2022 was a black hole: LF: 86 wRC+ Profar: 110 wRC+. I would rather have Oswaldo Cabrera in out there, but Profar’s pull power is intriguing." - Joe Randazzo

While Profar may not be the sexiest name for Yankees fans, he would provide the club with a substantial upgrade in left field.

Following the departure of Andrew Benintendi in free agency, left field remains the most glaring weakness for the club. As of right now, the internal options for the New York Yankees are either Aaron Hicks or Oswaldo Cabrera.

While Aaron Hicks has been with the club since 2016, he appears to be nearing the end of his Major League career. In 2022, Hicks struggled at the plate, hitting eight home runs with 40 RBIs while posting a paltry .216 batting average and a .642 OPS.

New York Jankees 🌞 @jaankeess me when Aaron Hicks is the starting LF on May 5th after batting .196 with 2 HR for the season. me when Aaron Hicks is the starting LF on May 5th after batting .196 with 2 HR for the season. https://t.co/qgcrBMyPuT

"me when Aaron Hicks is the starting LF on May 5th after batting .196 with 2 HR for the season." - New York Jankees

Oswaldo Cabrera may be seen as an upgrade over Hicks, but his natural position coming up through the ranks was in the infield. In 44 games last season with the New York Yankees, Cabrera hit .247 with six home runs and 19 RBIs.

Last season with the San Diego Padres, Jurickson Profar enjoyed a productive season at the dish. Through 152 games with the Friars, Profar hit .244 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .723 OPS. He also set a new career-high by drawing 73 walks.

NYY Recaps @NYYRecapsDerek Yankees fans, what are your thoughts on Jurickson Profar? He sure beats Aaron Hicks, and won’t require the Yankees to give up the farm. Switch hitter, athletic, not a star …but a solid player. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yankees fans, what are your thoughts on Jurickson Profar? He sure beats Aaron Hicks, and won’t require the Yankees to give up the farm. Switch hitter, athletic, not a star …but a solid player. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GxtQvSe69a

"Yankees fans, what are your thoughts on Jurickson Profar? He sure beats Aaron Hicks, and won’t require the Yankees to give up the farm. Switch hitter, athletic, not a star …but a solid player." - NYY Recaps

Other free agent options remaining for the Yankees outside of Jurickson Profar

If Profar and the Yankees are unable to reach an agreement, there are still several veteran outfielders that New York could consider. David Peralta, Obdubel Herrera and Robbie Grossman all remain on the open market, with Peralta perhaps the most intriguing in the group.

At 35 years old, David Peralta's best years may be behind him, however, he was still productive for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays last season. In 134 games, the left-handed batter hit 12 home runs and 59 RBIs, while maintaining a .251 batting average.

Poll : Should the Yankees sign Jurickson Profar? Yes please! No! Give Cabrera a shot! 0 votes