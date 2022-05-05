"Just get on fu****g base. I don't hit for a high average" - New York Yankees slugger is a different breed of hitters, credits Brad Pitt's "Moneyball" as an inspiration

The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB to start the 2022 season, and the unselfish play of Joey Gallo is a big reason why. Too often players get lost chasing personal accolades and lose sight of what their team is trying to accomplish, in this case a World Series.

The two-time All-Star Joey Gallo is not the best player on his team, but he is one of the key depth players who can make all the difference between winning the division and being a wildcard team. The New York Yankees are currently in first place in the American League East, but with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays hot on their heels, no lead is safe.

Joey Gallo's recent comments explaining his value and where his concept of success comes from was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Yanks.

A player on the New York Yankees taking inspiration from "Moneyball" has a certain irony to it, as the team was portrayed as the villains to the underdog Oakland Athletics.

Joey Gallo understands his value to the New York Yankees

Not every player can be Aaron Judge

"Moneyball" was a brilliant film that perfectly explained the changes that were happening in baseball in the early 2000s, centered on the use of analytics by the Oakland Athletics. At the time, it was seen as a radical approach to the game. Now, though, analytrics are commonplace in baseball, and not using them would be a tremendous mistake.

Joey Gallo understood one of the key points in the movie, that the most important thing to do in baseball is to get on base. It does not matter how you get on base, just that you do. This idea has led to a rise in the importance of the on-base percentage metric. Joey Gallo has a batting average of .188 this season, far below the league average, but he also has a .288 on-base percentage, a respectable number.

Joey Gallo returned from injury well, hitting a homer in his first game back to the New York Yankees lineup, posted by Talkin' Yanks on Twitter.

Teams cannot solely be made up of Aaron Judges and Giancarlo Stantons. Role players like Joey Gallo are vitally important. As the New York Yankees continue on their World Series chase this season, they will need to squeeze the best baseball from every member of their roster. How can you not be romantic about baseball?

