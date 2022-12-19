Justin Turner signs with Red Sox: How does Boston's batting line-up look after veteran slugger's addition?

Justin Turner is the newest member of the Boston Red Sox. The acquisition comes as the Sox are looking to offset some key offseason changes that they incurred, particularly in the infield.

Turner went into free agency in 2022 following nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A versatile infielder, Turner has proven himself to be a strong and dynamic player.

"Justin Turner is signing a two-year, ~$22M deal with the Red Sox, per @jeffpassan @boonlee" - @ B/R Walk-off

2022 was a sorry campaign for the Boston Red Sox. The team finished with a record of 78-84, and were last in their division. Moreover, the departure of some of their best hitters is bound to spell problems for the team.

Xander Bogaerts, their star shortstop of nearly a decade, walked out, signing a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. J.D. Martinez, one of their super-sluggers, also departed in free agency.

Justin Turner signed a two-year deal worth $22 million with the Red Sox. Although he spent most of his career in LA at third base, the role on the Red Sox seems to for the DH role. Assuming the DH role, Turner will essentially replace Martinez, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Los Red Sox firman a Justin Turner" - @ La Nacion Red Sox

Justin Turner could prove a good offensive addition for Red Sox

Turner's versatility could go a long way for the Boston Red Sox. If the Red Sox cannot find a replacement at shortstop for Bogaerts in time, Turner is more than capable of playing there for short periods.

Boston are doing all they can to ensure that they are ready for Opening Day 2023. The team took a gamble, signing Japanese NPB star Masataka Yoshida to a big five-year deal. Yoshida will combine with Alex Verdugo to make the Red Sox outfield passable.

Truthfully, Justin Turner is 38 and will likely end his career upon the completion of his contract with the Red Sox. All the team can hope for Turner is that he will be a source of mentorship and experience for the younger corps that the team is bound to adopt.

Turner had 13 home runs and 81 RBIs for the Dodgers last season. Additionally, you can always count on Turner to hit around the .300 mark. This means that the Red Sox could see Turner improve their offensive stats next season.

