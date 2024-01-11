Justin Verlander Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for 3x Cy Young winner if the Astros decide to trade him in 2024

Justin Verlander is coming off another impressive season split between the New York Mets and Houston Astros. He started 27 games, compiling a 13-8 record with a 3.22 ERA across 162.1 innings pitched.

It was a good enough season for Verlander to crack MLB Network's Top 10 starting pitchers list. He came in at No. 4, behind AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.

For the 2024 season, Verlander will be working on a total salary of $43,333,333 and has a vested option for the 2025 season. Houston could look at trading the former three-time Cy Young Award winner and get some value before his contract is up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 landing potential landing spots for Justin Verlander

#3. San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants stand out as a potential landing spot for Verlander, as they have been interested in landing top players. They were tied to Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Shota Imanaga this offseason and have missed out on other big-time free agents in the past.

Expand Tweet

They are a big-market team with the finances to sign Verlander to an extension. He would pair nicely alongside Logan Webb and newly acquired pitcher Robbie Ray.

#2. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are coming off their first-ever World Series title and will look to repeat as champions this upcoming season. While their rotation could be great, they will be without Max Scherzer until at least June or July.

Scherzer underwent back surgery this offseason, and it is unclear how effective he will be once he returns. Fortunately, they will have a potentially healthy Jacob deGrom to start the season.

If the Rangers feel uncomfortable with their rotation heading into the season, they could look at trading for Justin Verlander. Their championship window is wide open, and they do not want to miss any opportunities.

#1. Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a spectacular 2023 season. They ended the year with a record of 101-61, which put them atop the tough American League East and into the postseason.

They have an exciting team with a great group of young players who have and will make a name for themselves in the big leagues. They just need a player or two to push them over the hump.

Expand Tweet

Trading for Justin Verlander would undoubtedly make for a scary rotation. He would be a great leader for the staff comprised of Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, Dean Kremer, and Cole Irvin.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.