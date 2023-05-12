Kaiju Cards in MLB The Show 23 Stadium Creator mode: Best props, designs, and more

The Kaiju Program in MLB The Show 23 has become the talk of the town among baseball fans. Season 2 of the live service content began on Friday morning, and there are now several new features for players to explore.

Let's take a look at the best props and designs in the Stadium Creator mode.

Fans can build their stadium with imposing Kaiju looming directly behind the outfield walls. Moreover, you can also merge these new Kaiju props with existing props such as the t-Rex, boats, or the UFO Mothership, among others, to create the ultimate Kaiju-inspired setting for your games to take place in.

The unconventional settings of the game add a new flavor of entertainment for fans. So you can get creative and enjoy the new props in your Stadium Creator mode.

There is plenty of Kaiju content to play and many rewards to earn as well as the all-new Kaiju props in the Stadium Creator, which is now live. The Kaiju Program's Part 2 will release on May 19th and Kaiju: Part 3 on May 25.

How to download a stadium on MLB The Show 23?

Kaiju Cards in MLB The Show 23 Stadium Creator mode

On MLB The Show 23, you can download stadiums that are created by other players in the game. When you create a stadium and upload it into the vault, others can also download and use that stadium.

Here are the simple steps to download your own stadium on MLB The Show 23:

Click on Create tab in the top right corner of your screen. Click on 'Stadium Creator.' Scroll to the 'The Vault' section to find different options Scroll and look for the stadium you wish to download. After selecting the stadium you desire, click on 'More Options.' Click on Save after making your changes. Once you get directed to the 'My Stadium' section, select a slot to save the stadium. You can then see the downloaded stadium in the 'My Stadium' section.

