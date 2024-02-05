Kate Upton flaunts chic street style in her latest fit check on TikTok, showcasing model-off-duty vibes with ease

Model and mom Kate Upton recently took to TikTok to flaunt her street-style fashion and strike a few poses in front of the camera.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a hooded denim jacket on top of a black outfit and paired it with high-waisted gray trousers and pointed-toe heels in a lighter gray shade. With a simple makeup look, her glossy lips were striking in the photoshoot.

In the background, featuring a street, there were steps behind her. At the end of the video, a delivery person walked into the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Special guest appearance by local USPS hero,” Upton wrote in the caption on TikTok.

Kate Upton shared a fashion tip about being the wife of an athlete

Kate Upton is married to Justin Verlander, who is a highly acclaimed pitcher for the Houston Astros. The couple, who were married in 2017, also share a daughter named Genevieve, born in November 2018.

Speaking to InStyle, Upton shared how being the wife of an athlete brought about a change in her fashion. She also shared how staying hydrated is important for a model.

"One beauty tip I always stand by is staying hydrated. It usually helps you do that, and that is one thing I learned from dating an athlete.

"I would say dating an athlete has had an effect on my personal style. I definitely get very creative with going-to-game outfits. Overall, I've become a little bit more casual and found different ways to spice up a baseball hat," she added.

Kate Upton appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2011 and remained a regular feature of the magazine until 2017. She was their cover model in 2012, 2013, and 2017.

The model has also been part of other magazines, such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, V, LOVE, GQ, Mademoiselle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour and also Esquire. She has walked the runway for all of the major fashion brands, including David Yurman, Betsey Johnson, Sam Edelman, Guess, Express, Victoria's Secret and Bare Necessities.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.