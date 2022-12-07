Kenley Jansen Contract: Breaking down the new Red Sox pitcher's 2-year deal

When it comes to pitchers who were made to close out games, it is difficult not to consider Kenley Jansen. The 2-time MLB saves leader has departed the Atlanta Braves and has signed a 2-year deal with the Boston Red Sox.

"Kenley Jansen is reportedly headed to Boston on a two-year deal. What's next for the @RedSox" - @ MLB Network

Jansen, born in Curacao, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international free agent in 2010 and made his MLB debut the same year. By his third season in the MLB, he had become a regular closer for the Dodgers, registering 25 saves in 2012.

In 2016, Jansen recorded his 162nd career save in a Dodgers uniform, breaking Eric Gagne's previous franchise record. The following season, Jansen was re-signed by the Dodgers to a five-year, $80 million contract.

Upon the expiration of his contract in 2022, Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves. Growing up in Curacao, Jansen watched Braves games on TBS and was a massive fan of 1990s Braves icon Andruw Jones.

"The Red Sox are in agreement with RHP Kenley Jansen on a 2 year deal worth $32 Million." - @ Boston Strong

Jansen signed a two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox in December 2022. Jansen will receive $16 million over the next two seasons, for a total of $32 million under this deal.

The Red Sox suffered a lot in 2022, and pitching was a major factor. Last season, the team had 28 blown saves, which was the highest in the league. The Red Sox bullpen was less effective than 26 other MLB teams, with a cumulative bullpen ERA of 4.59.

Kenley Jansen is poised to replace closer John Schreiber. The Red Sox know how important pitching is, particularly late in a game. Hopefully, for Sox fans, Jansen will be a catalyst of change in the bullpen and will enable the team to hold on to more leads late in ball games than they were able to do last year.

Kenley Jansen joins a struggling Red Sox team

Despite being one of baseball's wealthiest teams, the Red Sox took a beating in 2022. The team finished last in the AL East, trailing the New York Yankees by 21 games. With the departure of Xander Bogaerts, arguably their best hitter, the woes in Beantown appear to be far from over. They can only hope to limit the number of runs scored against them next season.

