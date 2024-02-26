"Killed it this morning" - Yankees superstar Aaron Judge commends wife Samantha on her marathon initiative

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is busy with Spring Training, which is going to fill up his calendar until the 2024 MLB season begins. This doesn't stop him from giving his wife, Samantha, props for her achievements, which could be seen on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Judge took to IG to credit Samantha's running abilities, sharing a photo of the two and their dogs, captioned:

"Killed it this morning"

Aaron Judge's IG Stories

Samantha has run full marathons before, including the New York City marathon in November 2023.

The popular couple are involved in multiple initiatives, including co-running Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation, which aims to unlock the potential of youngsters in underdeveloped areas. The foundation had a Gala in January, raising money for the cause.

"What an incredible event last night for the @allriseofficial gala! I appreciate all the love and support all evening. A huge shoutout to everyone who helped us make that event possible."

Aaron Judge and the NY Yankees looking for a good Spring Training

The Yankees are three games into their Spring Training slate and got off to a good start, having recorded two wins. However, they then lost their third match to the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York is among the top teams this season after landing Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres and will be looking to hit the season hard from the off.

They certainly hit Spring Training hard as they first defeated the Detroit Tigers 22-10, and followed that up with a 12-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Against the Blue Jays, Judge went two-for-two with a double and an RBI in the squad-split game.

The Yankees will be disappointed with the loss to the Phillies, which was by a score of 4-0, but Spring Training is about trial and error and the team won't lose any sleep over it.

Up next for Judge and company are the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 1.05 p.m. ET. The Twins project to be a good side this season so it should be an interesting game.

