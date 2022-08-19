"Kings of New York" - Rappers P. Diddy and N.O.R.E. have a king-style boy's night out with Yankees legend Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada at a popular Michelin star restaurant in NYC

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter had a boys night out with rap stars P. Diddy and N.O.R.E. at a famous NYC Michelin star restaurant.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Diddy posted a couple of photos on his social media account featuring Jeter, Yankees star Jorge Posada and rapper N.O.R.E. In one of the photos, the guys are seen having a "king-size night" over a couple of drinks, while in the other, they pose for a nice picture together.

“Kings of New York! #ad” - Diddy

Rapper Noreaga also shared some photos featuring Jeter. He posted a caption, which is not to be missed.

“Me telling @derekjeter welcome to the hall of fame and him telling me I’m on the way!!! #bongata !!!” - therealnoreaga

N.O.R.E. is also seen having fun outside the restaurant with Diddy.

“Had to bring @diddy out the house he just got off vacation say playboy we lit on these streets” - therealnoreaga

Looks like Jeter is good friends with the rap stars.

Derek Jeter celebrated 40th birthday party with rappers

Back in 2014, Jeter partied with rappers P. Diddy and LL Cool J, among others. Rapper Black Rob also performed his hit single “Whoa!”

Life appears to have settled down for Jeter since that time. He recently posted a post-birthday photo of himself on Instagram wearing his daughter's Hello Kitty necklace.

“Post Bday Style!" - Derek Jeter

Jeter married model Hannah Davis in 2016. They share three daughters.

Jeter, who made his major league debut in 1995 at the age of 20, played for the New York Yankees for the duration of his 20-year Major League Baseball career. Jeter is recognized as one of the key factors in the Yankees' success during his time with the club.

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

Jeter is a 5-time World Series champion, and his accomplishments include 14 All-Star appearances, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards, among other honors.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt