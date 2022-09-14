"Known parkour expert, Estevan Florial" "Thank god he's fast as s***" - Estevan Florial makes acrobatic recovery after slipping that had New York Yankees fans in stitches

Estevan Florial made headlines in an unusual fashion this week vs. the Boston Red Sox.

Along with the New York Yankees' struggles this season due to injury comes the debut of their young stars. Estevan Florial, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera have all been called up to the main roster to fill the holes in the lineup.

These young studs can be called blessings in disguise for the team as they have shown their vast array of talent so far.

Cabrera has been deployed in multiple positions in defense and has done justice to the trust given to him by management. Peraza is a top talent that has recently been called up and deployed in the infield. Meanwhile, Estevan Florial has been thrown into the lineup occasionally.

In the few appearances that he has made this year, Florial has certainly made his mark recently. In yesterday's game against the Boston Red Sox, he made a remarkable, yet dubious play.

Warning: NSFW Blasphemous Language

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks yeah gleyber's hit was cool but florial got fucking sniped and still scored yeah gleyber's hit was cool but florial got fucking sniped and still scored https://t.co/qzbIY7OqZ7

"yeah gleyber's hit was cool but florial got f*****g sniped and still scored" - @ Talkin' Yanks

After nine innings, the arch rivals could not be separated so the game went into extras. Giancarlo Stanton was walked by Red Sox pitcher Jeurys Familia to load the bases. Yankees skipper Aaron Boone made the call to insert young Estevan Florial to pinch run for Stanton.

The following at-bat, Gleyber Torres hit a bases-clearing double to push the Yankees' lead to three in the top of the tenth inning. While rounding the bases, Florial managed to roll over and recover before diving home.

Corey Clark @CoreyClarkRadio @TalkinYanks And he made Hicks smile. Which if you ask me, is HUGE. Need him to be happy at the very least. Mental health is important. @TalkinYanks And he made Hicks smile. Which if you ask me, is HUGE. Need him to be happy at the very least. Mental health is important. https://t.co/sp3XfVWGf7

The dubious moment was caught on camera and left the Yankees fans in stitches. It would prove, however, how much of a competitor the young player is after refusing to give up despite tripping. Estevan Florial finished the game with one run for New York.

Talkin’ Jake @TalkinJake @TalkinYanks My guy plays with his hair on fire (out of control) but I love it @TalkinYanks My guy plays with his hair on fire (out of control) but I love it

The Boston Red Sox tried answering in the bottom of the 10th by scoring two more runs. However, this would not be fruitful as they fell to the Yankees 7-6.

Estevan Florial's New York Yankees career

Florial was directly signed by the New York Yankees in 2015. The 24-year-old Dominican-Haitian spent time in the Dominican Summer League with the Pulaski Yankees, Charleston RiverDogs, and Tampa Yankees in the minor league system.

On August 28, 2020, he was called up to the main roster and got his first MLB hit on the same day. He was then sent back down to the minors immediately. Florial has appeared in 17 games this season, being deployed across the outfield.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12