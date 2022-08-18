"Cashman waking up from a 6 week nap" "Let’s get a f**** win tonight, cool?" - New York Yankees fans desperately yearning for turnaround as club announces panicked call-up of Triple-A trio

The New York Yankees are now starting to panic. Desperately attempting to cease their worst string of performances of the year, a trio of Triple-A prospects have now been called up by the club.

Ahead of the final game of their already-dropped three-match set against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees announced a fair number of roster moves.

They called up prospects Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial from Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. They also brought back rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio after optioning him only a couple of weeks ago.

In return, the Yankees optioned Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro, while Clay Holmes headed to the 15-day IL with a back issue.

Cabrera, the 5-foot-10 infielder, hit .262/.340/.492 with eight homers, 29 RBIs, and 10 steals in 47 Triple-A games. He is expected to start at third base on Wednesday, but is capable of playing shortstop and second base.

Young slugger Florial, on the other hand, has 16 MLB games under his belt. He has made four major league appearances this term.

Florial has slashed .286/.368/.490 in 89 Triple-A games this season, with 14 homers, 39 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

Rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio was unceremoniously optioned by the Yankees last week. After letting the 27-year-old RHP spend about 10 days in the minors, they have now realized that sending him back to Triple-A was a mistake.

Marinaccio has made six MLB appearances since the All-Star break and has compiled a 1.23 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 7.1 innings.

The New York Yankees are desperate to end their dreadful run

In recent weeks, the New York Yankees haven’t resembled anything near the first-half juggernaut that they were. At one point, the 27-time World Series champions were on course to break the Mariners’ 2001 record for most wins (116) in a single season. Now, they are on pace to win exactly 100 games.

Fans are relieved that the Yankees top brass are finally starting to take notice, hoping that it will translate to better fortunes very soon.

The Yankees have lost 11 of their last 13. This kind of return is unacceptable at any point, let alone heading into the business end of the regular season. Their nine-game cushion on top of the AL East virtually assures them a postseason berth, but anything beyond that looks bleak.

Starting tonight in the final game of their series against Tampa Bay, the Yankees are optimistic of turning a corner.

