Kris Bryant vs Bryce Harper Player Predictions for Rockies vs Phillies - April 28th | MLB 2022

2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant and 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper will face each other for the final game of a four-game series between the Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies. This season, the Phillies have Colorado's number, winning the past three of their five encounters.

Bryant and his Rockies have surprised the league so far. They came out of the gate strong, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series, 2-1. They now carry a 10-7 record which places them fourth in the ultra-competitive NL West. Their last two defeats came via the Phillies who have outscored them 18-5 in their two recent outings.

The Rockies need to stop Phillies' star Harper who already has a homer, a double and two RBIs in seven at-bats in their last two meetings. Bryant, on the other hand, didn't play in game two of the series due to back tightness, but he scored a single in their series opener in Philadelphia.

Kris Bryant Preview

Kris Bryant batting for the Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant has accumulated a slash line of .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs last season during his time shared with the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants.

"Just checking out Kris Bryant's early stats. He has yet to hit a homer and is batting .056 with runners in scoring position. No homers in a #Rockies uniform yet. 1-for-14 on this road trip." - @ Patrick Saunders

While he is currently batting a respectable .287/.338/.351 with four RBIs and four doubles on sixteen base hits in fifty-seven at-bats, he has yet to hit a homer this season. He has also struggled on the road so far. Only time will tell if his current back issue is the main cause of the cold spell and if it will be a recurring theme for this season.

The Rockies are currently one of the best hitting teams in the league. But they have slumped against the Phillies. With the Phillies underwhelming pitching staff, this shouldn't be the case. Colorado and Bryant will need to capitalize on the shortcomings of the Phillies rotation and bullpen.

Bryce Harper Preview

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 13 RBIs

Harper and his Phillies are on a mission this year. They went all in and signed the big bats of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to bolster an already batting-heavy lineup in a bid to reach the playoffs.

Harper is currently sporting a .246/.308/.478 slash line with three homers, seven doubles, and thirteen RBIs on seventeen base hits.

"Bryce Harper is starting to heat up 👀" - @ Brodes Media

If he can rekindle the magic of his 2021 MVP season where he batted .309/.429/.615 with and OPS of 1.044, it will be easy pickings for Philly in this game and for the season as well. The Phillies rotation will need to keep up with the brilliance of the battery order, too, for the Phillies to make a run.

Kris Bryant vs Philadelphia Phillies Pitching Staff

In 83 at-bats, Kris Bryant is currently batting .301/.398/.777 against the current Phillies staff. He has only scored one homer, an RBI, and two doubles on twenty-five base hits. Against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, Bryant managed three base hits and has drawn a walk and was struck out thrice in nine at-bats.

Bryce Harper vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Staff

Bryce Harper has been batting .248/.345/.535 with eight homers and nineteen RBIs against the current crop of Rockies pitchers. He has faced them 101 times and has 25 base hits against them with 16 walks. The Rockies have yet to name a starter for tomorrow's game. Nonetheless, expect Harper to light up the Philly sky against one of the most underwhelming pitching staff in the league.

Kris Bryant vs Bryce Harper: Verdict

Harper bats for the Philadelphia Phillies

We are taking Bryce Harper's side in this matchup. The reigning NL MVP has batted .429 with a homer and two RBIs in the last two encounters against the Rockies. He is looking unstoppable at the moment. Kris Bryant and his current back issues might be holding him back from unleashing his MVP form.

With that said, expect Harper to give more problems to the already sinking Colorado pitching staff in this series closer in Philadelphia.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach