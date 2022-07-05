“Kutter Crawford best to ever wear number 50 for the Red Sox” - Boston Red Sox fans praise call-up pitcher Kutter Crawford after he strikes out 8 Rays batters en route to a 4-0 win

It was Independence Day at Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox gave their fans something to cheer about. They shut out the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 and allowed a total of just two hits throughout the entire contest.
Newly-promoted pitcher Kutter Crawford pitched spectucularly for the Red Sox, going 5.1 innings and allowing just a couple of hits and a walk. He kept the Rays scoreless and punched out eight batters.
The Red Sox's offense also chipped in with four runs, one of which came via a solo shot from Trevor Story. In fact, it was the game's winning run.
Story, who went 2-for-4 in the contest, stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning with two outs. The bases were empty and Story didn't bother working a long count. Josh Fleming fed him two 91mph sinkers, and Story went deep on the second one.
Kutter Crawford didn't start for the Red Sox today. Austin Davis did. He threw two strong innings, allowing no hits and just one walk but didn't have the stamina to go much longer than that. Crawford relieved him in the third inning and pitched into the eighth inning.
Red Sox fans loved him so much that they hailed him as one of the franchise's best players ever to wear the number 50.
Here's how the rest of the fanbase reacted on Twitter.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford puts on a Fourth of July show at Fenway, MLB Twitter reacts
Today was just Crawford's third career start. The 26-year-old may have just earned himself a spot in the Red Sox's bullpen going forward.
Kutter isn't his first name for nothing. Crawford displayed a nasty cutter today, using it to strike out several Rays players.
Crawford owned a 6.41 earned-run average heading into today. It surely didn't look like it.
Crawford's grinding his way to a permanent spot on the Red Sox's big-league roster.
With Josh Winckowski throwing a strong start yesterday, the Red Sox's rotation has some bright, young pitchers right now.
The Boston Red Sox started off their home stand the right way today.
The Red Sox will play the Rays again tomorrow at 7:10 p.m.