“Kutter Crawford best to ever wear number 50 for the Red Sox” - Boston Red Sox fans praise call-up pitcher Kutter Crawford after he strikes out 8 Rays batters en route to a 4-0 win

It was Independence Day at Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox gave their fans something to cheer about. They shut out the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 and allowed a total of just two hits throughout the entire contest.

Newly-promoted pitcher Kutter Crawford pitched spectucularly for the Red Sox, going 5.1 innings and allowing just a couple of hits and a walk. He kept the Rays scoreless and punched out eight batters.

Red Sox @RedSox That's a 7K day for Kutter Crawford! That's a 7K day for Kutter Crawford! https://t.co/estZlZfx8U

The Red Sox's offense also chipped in with four runs, one of which came via a solo shot from Trevor Story. In fact, it was the game's winning run.

Story, who went 2-for-4 in the contest, stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning with two outs. The bases were empty and Story didn't bother working a long count. Josh Fleming fed him two 91mph sinkers, and Story went deep on the second one.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Trevor Story goes yard to break the scoreless tie! Trevor Story goes yard to break the scoreless tie! https://t.co/iDH0dtEvSw

Kutter Crawford didn't start for the Red Sox today. Austin Davis did. He threw two strong innings, allowing no hits and just one walk but didn't have the stamina to go much longer than that. Crawford relieved him in the third inning and pitched into the eighth inning.

Red Sox fans loved him so much that they hailed him as one of the franchise's best players ever to wear the number 50.

Cam Green @Camgreen2222 Kutter Crawford best to ever wear number 50 for the red sox Kutter Crawford best to ever wear number 50 for the red sox

Here's how the rest of the fanbase reacted on Twitter.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford puts on a Fourth of July show at Fenway, MLB Twitter reacts

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford struck out eight Tampa Bay Rays batters today.

Today was just Crawford's third career start. The 26-year-old may have just earned himself a spot in the Red Sox's bullpen going forward.

Beyond the Monster @BeyondtheMnstr Kutter Crawford getting a standing ovation from the Red Sox crowd, he absolutely deserves that! Kutter Crawford getting a standing ovation from the Red Sox crowd, he absolutely deserves that!

Kutter isn't his first name for nothing. Crawford displayed a nasty cutter today, using it to strike out several Rays players.

Just Baseball @JustBBMedia



He led the way for Boston today with 8k's and earned the win as a trio of Sox arms shutout the Rays offense Kutter Crawford has an awesome cutter. That's pretty cool.He led the way for Boston today with 8k's and earned the win as a trio of Sox arms shutout the Rays offense Kutter Crawford has an awesome cutter. That's pretty cool. He led the way for Boston today with 8k's and earned the win as a trio of Sox arms shutout the Rays offense🔥🔴⚪️ https://t.co/ALusVax3HP

Crawford owned a 6.41 earned-run average heading into today. It surely didn't look like it.

Boston Sports Enjoyer @DeversEnjoyer Kutter Crawford got some x rays done after game and these are the results. Does anyone know what this means? Kutter Crawford got some x rays done after game and these are the results. Does anyone know what this means? https://t.co/8yL7Y7xY2u

Crawford's grinding his way to a permanent spot on the Red Sox's big-league roster.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_



Looks like he’s learned from his struggles.



#DirtyWater| #MLB Kutter Crawford has made some impressive strides since he started the year in the #RedSox bullpen.Looks like he’s learned from his struggles. Kutter Crawford has made some impressive strides since he started the year in the #RedSox bullpen. Looks like he’s learned from his struggles. #DirtyWater| #MLB

With Josh Winckowski throwing a strong start yesterday, the Red Sox's rotation has some bright, young pitchers right now.

Jared Z @Jrods_Tweets . Connor Seabold, Kutter Crawford, & Josh Winckowski are all mlb quality starting pitchers, Chaim Bloom needs to be praised for the organizational depth he has accumulated since coming to the Redsox , Brayan Bello the real bell of ball is also coming Connor Seabold, Kutter Crawford, & Josh Winckowski are all mlb quality starting pitchers, Chaim Bloom needs to be praised for the organizational depth he has accumulated since coming to the Redsox , Brayan Bello the real bell of ball is also coming 🔜.

The Boston Red Sox started off their home stand the right way today.

BallPark Buzz @BallParkBuzz



Kutter Crawford deserves the game ball with a huge performance when the bullpen was already taxed.



#DirtyWater Great team win for the Sox as they start this important home stand and important 14 game stretch.Kutter Crawford deserves the game ball with a huge performance when the bullpen was already taxed. Great team win for the Sox as they start this important home stand and important 14 game stretch. Kutter Crawford deserves the game ball with a huge performance when the bullpen was already taxed.#DirtyWater

The Red Sox will play the Rays again tomorrow at 7:10 p.m.

