Create
Notifications

“Kutter Crawford best to ever wear number 50 for the Red Sox” - Boston Red Sox fans praise call-up pitcher Kutter Crawford after he strikes out 8 Rays batters en route to a 4-0 win

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford threw 5.1 innings and allowed just two hits today versus the Tampa Bay Rays.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford threw 5.1 innings and allowed just two hits today versus the Tampa Bay Rays.
Peter J. Wilson
Peter J. Wilson
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 03:04 AM IST

It was Independence Day at Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox gave their fans something to cheer about. They shut out the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 and allowed a total of just two hits throughout the entire contest.

Newly-promoted pitcher Kutter Crawford pitched spectucularly for the Red Sox, going 5.1 innings and allowing just a couple of hits and a walk. He kept the Rays scoreless and punched out eight batters.

That's a 7K day for Kutter Crawford! https://t.co/estZlZfx8U

The Red Sox's offense also chipped in with four runs, one of which came via a solo shot from Trevor Story. In fact, it was the game's winning run.

Story, who went 2-for-4 in the contest, stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning with two outs. The bases were empty and Story didn't bother working a long count. Josh Fleming fed him two 91mph sinkers, and Story went deep on the second one.

Trevor Story goes yard to break the scoreless tie! https://t.co/iDH0dtEvSw

Kutter Crawford didn't start for the Red Sox today. Austin Davis did. He threw two strong innings, allowing no hits and just one walk but didn't have the stamina to go much longer than that. Crawford relieved him in the third inning and pitched into the eighth inning.

Red Sox fans loved him so much that they hailed him as one of the franchise's best players ever to wear the number 50.

Kutter Crawford best to ever wear number 50 for the red sox

Here's how the rest of the fanbase reacted on Twitter.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford puts on a Fourth of July show at Fenway, MLB Twitter reacts

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford struck out eight Tampa Bay Rays batters today.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford struck out eight Tampa Bay Rays batters today.

Today was just Crawford's third career start. The 26-year-old may have just earned himself a spot in the Red Sox's bullpen going forward.

Kutter Crawford getting a standing ovation from the Red Sox crowd, he absolutely deserves that!

Kutter isn't his first name for nothing. Crawford displayed a nasty cutter today, using it to strike out several Rays players.

Kutter Crawford has an awesome cutter. That's pretty cool. He led the way for Boston today with 8k's and earned the win as a trio of Sox arms shutout the Rays offense🔥🔴⚪️ https://t.co/ALusVax3HP

Crawford owned a 6.41 earned-run average heading into today. It surely didn't look like it.

Kutter Crawford got some x rays done after game and these are the results. Does anyone know what this means? https://t.co/8yL7Y7xY2u

Crawford's grinding his way to a permanent spot on the Red Sox's big-league roster.

Kutter Crawford has made some impressive strides since he started the year in the #RedSox bullpen. Looks like he’s learned from his struggles. #DirtyWater| #MLB

With Josh Winckowski throwing a strong start yesterday, the Red Sox's rotation has some bright, young pitchers right now.

Also Read Article Continues below
Connor Seabold, Kutter Crawford, & Josh Winckowski are all mlb quality starting pitchers, Chaim Bloom needs to be praised for the organizational depth he has accumulated since coming to the Redsox , Brayan Bello the real bell of ball is also coming 🔜.

The Boston Red Sox started off their home stand the right way today.

Great team win for the Sox as they start this important home stand and important 14 game stretch. Kutter Crawford deserves the game ball with a huge performance when the bullpen was already taxed.#DirtyWater

The Red Sox will play the Rays again tomorrow at 7:10 p.m.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...