Kyle Gibson landing spots: Where could the former All-Star head next?

Kyle Gibson might be one of the most underrated starting pitchers in free agency. While he is nowhere near the superstar level of other players vying for new contracts, such as Blake Snell or Corbin Burnes, he has been a steady performer throughout his career, even earning an All-Star selection in 2021.

Even though Gibson might not be considered an ace of a staff, he has been a reliable back-of-the-rotation starter. Last year for the St. Louis Cardinals, the veteran posted an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA with 151 strikeouts in 169.2 innings. While Gibson's numbers may not jump off the page, he has been an effective innings-eater for teams while racking up his fair share of strikeouts.

Given his consistency and likely affordable contract, Gibson should have no issue securing another deal heading into 2025. Nearly every club will be looking to bolster its pitching staff.

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Kyle Gibson in free agency

#1 - New York Mets

It's going to be an interesting offseason for the New York Mets. While the Mets have been heavily linked to world-class superstars such as Juan Soto, they have several other holes in their roster that need to be addressed. The Mets' pitching rotation has been depleted, with Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana all hitting the open market.

This could be an ideal landing spot for Kyle Gibson, as not only will the New York Mets likely be considered a top contender in 2025, but he should also be able to secure a consistent role in the rotation. While Gibson might not be a top name on the market, his ability to pitch deep into games and his affordable price tag could make him a tempting target for the Mets.

#2 - Los Angeles Angels

It remains to be seen what kind of team the Los Angeles Angels will be by the time the 2025 season rolls around. However, the only clear thing is that the front office has been aggressive in revamping the roster. The Angels need to improve in nearly every area from last season and bringing in a reliable starter could help the team in 2025.

So far this offseason, the Angels have added a number of veterans, such as Jorge Soler, Kyle Hendricks and Travis d'Arnaud. It would make sense to see Kyle Gibson become the next new member of the Halos.

#3 - Texas Rangers

Another contender looking to improve their pitching staff is the Texas Rangers. With Max Scherzer, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney potentially departing, the 2023 World Series champions may need to look elsewhere to round out their rotation. Gibson pitched 180.1 innings for Texas, so it would be a reunion for the 37-year-old.

