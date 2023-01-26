Outfielder Jared Walsh has heaped praise on his Los Angeles Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Walsh said he was grateful for the opportunity to rub shoulders with two of the game's best every day and is living the dream in LA.

The three stars have been playing together since 2019 when Walsh made his debut in the major leagues. While Ohtani joined the Halos the previous year, Trout has been with the team since 2011.

Speaking to the MLB Network, Walsh said:

"I think that with us, like we see Shohei on a daily basis, and I’ve gotten to a point now where, if he threw a ball 110 (mph) I’d be like, yeah, that’s Shohei. If he hit a ball 700 feet, it’s like yup, that’s Shohei.

"So, it’s one of those things, once you know him on a personal level, you just look at him as a friend. It’s interesting because you’re like, yeah I think he can pretty much do anything.

"I try to pinch myself a little bit and be like, hey let’s not take this for granted, getting to watch him and Trouty on a daily basis."

First baseman Walsh had a difficult 2022 season, cut short by a serious injury that required him to undergo thoracic outlet surgery. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were named in the 2022 All-MLB team.

Ohtani missed out on the American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) award to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge last season after walking away with the award in 2021.

Where will Shohei Ohtani end up after this season?

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after pitching out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 28, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Los Angeles Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani is set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Undoubtedly, Ohtani's future after 2023 will be a major topic of discussion throughout the season.

Come the end of the season, teams will be lining up for the services of baseball's biggest talent. Many believe that Shohei Ohtani is in line to become the first MLB player to sign a contract exceeding $500 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants are already being touted as early favorites for the two-way superstar's signature.

While re-signing with the Angels is an option that cannot be written off, it is quite unlikely in the face of such interest. Despite having such firepower within their ranks, the LA Angels have not made a playoff appearance since 2014. Meanwhile, their cross-town rivals have not missed one in the last 10 years.

Ohtani has previously spoken about "wanting to win" and getting into the Hall of Fame. He might have to seek greener pastures to make that happen.

